Firefighters, Santa ready to deliver gifts

FAIRMONT — Fairmont residents can have their gifts delivered personally from Santa on Christmas Eve.

Santa and his firetruck covered in holiday lights will roll through town delivering gifts to children as part of Santa Visits the Kids, an event started by former Fire Chief James Thompson and Commissioner Charles Kemp 15 years ago.

Residents who live within the town’s limits and wish to participate can bring a wrapped gift, or gifts, for their child, or children, to the Fairmont Police Department, located at 421 S. Main St., and provide the recipient’s name and the approximate time and the place they want the delivery made.

The deadline to drop off gifts is Dec. 21. The department is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.