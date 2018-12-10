Boy Scout earns national award for Eagle award project

Sam Jackson, a 13-year-old student at Highlander Academy, recently established a flood pantry at his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, to assist in future hurricane disasters. Sam Jackson, a 13-year-old student at Highlander Academy, recently established a flood pantry at his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, to assist in future hurricane disasters. Sam Jackson Sam Jackson Kelly Jackson Kelly Jackson Shown are some of the flood buckets filled by Sam Jackson. The buckets will be placed in his flood pantry and distributed throughout the community in the event of a natural disaster. Shown are some of the flood buckets filled by Sam Jackson. The buckets will be placed in his flood pantry and distributed throughout the community in the event of a natural disaster. Red Springs teen, Sam Jackson, recently was named one of 20 recipients of the TruStage Community Spark Award for establishing a flood pantry at his church, Trinity United Methodist Church. Sam is shown looking through items that will be placed in hygiene kits and flood buckets. Red Springs teen, Sam Jackson, recently was named one of 20 recipients of the TruStage Community Spark Award for establishing a flood pantry at his church, Trinity United Methodist Church. Sam is shown looking through items that will be placed in hygiene kits and flood buckets.

LUMBERTON — Two thousand-year floods in two years inspired a Red Springs Boy Scout’s mission for his Eagle Scout service project.

And that mission resulted in Sam Jackson receiving a national award.

A 13-year-old freshman at Highlander Academy in Red Springs, Jackson recently was named one of 20 recipients of the TruStage Community Spark Award. The award was given for the teen’s establishment of a flood pantry at his church, Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Spark Award recognizes youths across the nation who are dedicated to giving back to their communities. As part of the award, each winner chooses a charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 gift. Jackson chose his school, which suffered damage from Hurricane Florence.

”I really didn’t know what to say,” Jackson said about receiving the award.

Having been a member of Scouts since he was 5 years old, Jackson always has been an outdoorsman. He enjoys climbing trees, hunting, fishing, archery and beekeeping. His troop, No. 416, has 18 members and is led by Troopmaster Roger Sheats.

“I don’t play video games,” Jackson said. “I like to be outside.”

Jackson and his family were not affected by Hurricane Florence, but saw firsthand the destruction it caused in Red Springs. Jackson quickly took his outdoor knowledge and his skill with a chainsaw — thanks to his dad, Scott Jackson — to help with limb removal and debris cleanup after the storm passed. Jackson said he would help where he saw trees down, and people would reach out to him through his grandmother.

The payback for helping during the storm was the appreciation that people had for his efforts, he said.

After the storm, it was time for Jackson to come up with idea for his Eagle Scout project. In order to earn his Eagle Scout status, Jackson must demonstrate leadership to others while performing a project for the benefit of his community. The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America.

“It’s going through ranks and learning how to work with others through different skill sets,” Jackson said.

It was Jackson’s mother, Kelly Jackson, who suggested a food pantry as a service project after seeing all the work her son did in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

”We went and volunteered at the community center and I went home and I was like ‘Sam, you need to do a flood pantry,’” Kelly said. “When we were over there, everybody was coming in and they were basically needing the same thing. They had no cleaning supplies.”

Sam said he particularly noticed people in the Thunder Valley community were without water and were unable to complete basic household and hygiene tasks.

“A lot of people were needing help and food, stuff like that, and hygiene was very poor,” Sam said.

Sam quickly got to work on the project and recruited his church for support. The Rev. Harold Salmon didn’t hesitate to allow Sam the use of one of the church’s upstairs storage rooms as the pantry’s location.

“Sam is a very intricate member of our church,” Salmon said. “Anything Sam asked us to work with him on, we would do it. We support him in any way we can.”

The flood pantry will store hundreds of flood buckets and hygiene kits filled to the brim with items to be used during a flood disaster.

“We made a list and then we announced it in our church,” Jackson said.

Using information from the internet, Sam compiled a list of items to go inside the hygiene kits and flood buckets, such as household cleaners, trash bags, insect repellent, dust masks and clotheslines. Sam has obtained several hundred 2.5-gallon buckets from Habitat for Humanity in Ocean Isles. Unilever donated various items to the cause.

The teen still is in the early stages of his project. He feels that he has accomplished a lot but still has a long way to go. So far, Jackson has completed 10 flood buckets and 25 hygiene kits, but there are hundreds more to go. Each costs about $15 to fill.

“The best part of the idea, in my perspective, is that stuff will be ready before you have a crisis so you don’t have to wait for the federal government, or wait for FEMA, or wait for the state,” Troopmaster Sheats said.

”We can build it up and then distribute it and they will have the supplies then,” Kelly said. “We hope that no one ever needs it again.”

The flood pantry is located at the church at 204 Third Ave. in Red Springs. To donate money or items for use in Sam’s flood pantry, call the church at 910-843-4011. Sam also asks for prayers for his project.

Local Boy Scout building pantry to house items for use in future disasters

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

