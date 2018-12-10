RCPL is ready for the holidays

Piszczor Piszczor

We are getting into the holiday spirit here at Robeson County Public Library.

The decorations are going up and excitement is in the air. It’s a magical time to plan a trip to the library. We have lots of new books making their way to the shelves and our displays are full of holiday books waiting to be read.

While you’re checking out our new books, sign up for Winter Reading and earn prizes. The program runs until Feb. 1 and it is free for all ages to participate. Adults must read four books and children/teens must read for at least 20 minutes a day. When your sheet is completed, turn it in to a staff member. Children will be entered into a drawing per their age group for the chance to win a book-and-movie combo. Adults will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win either a book-and-movie combo or a Domino’s pizza gift certificate. Check out our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org to view the book-and-movie combo prizes you could be entered to win.

The Youth Services Department has fun programs planned for December. Santa Claus is coming to town on Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Lumberton library. Bring the family out for a fun evening and be sure to get your wish lists to him before the big day.

On Dec. 20 we will be showing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in the Osterneck Auditorium from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This is a short movie so make sure you don’t miss it.

The Youth Services Department will be taking a break from story times, LEGO Club and STEM Club starting Monday. This includes Saturday Stories and story times held at our branch locations. These ongoing programs will pick back up after the new year.

On Tuesday the Dementia Friends of North Carolina will be joining us in Lumberton from 1 to 2 p.m. for a discussion on dementia. This is not a training session, however, you will leave with a better understanding of the syndrome and how you can help others in your community. This discussion is provided by the Lumber River Area Agency on Age.

The Robeson County Public Library and its branches will be closed Dec. 24, 5 and 26 and Jan. 1 for the holidays. Stop in and stock up on books and movies. Our digital collection is available 24/7 through Overdrive, the Libby App and NCKids. If you have questions about our digital collection, call us at 910-738-4859 or stop in to any of our locations and speak to a staff member. Visit our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or our social media pages for more library information.

Whether it’s finding a DIY book for those holiday crafts or providing information on our programs, we look forward to helping you this holiday season.

Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist

Lauren Piszczor is an outreach services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library

