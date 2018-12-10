NASA schedules mars mission Monday

Brandt Brandt

This is one my favorite times of the year. It’s clear, cool and mosquito-free.

Another big reason for this being one of my favorite times of the year are the long, starry nights.

Orion rises early in the evening, and coming home from work on Broad Street in St. Pauls, the constellation appears to be lying on the road as you go east past St. Pauls Elementary. Plus, there are so many sky-themed songs this time of year. “O Holy Night,” “Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night,” and “Do You See What I See?” are examples of such songs. This year, in particular, is a great time to look at those things we spend so much time singing about.

The best reason, though, I’ll save for later in the article.

In mid-December, a fairly faint comet named Wirtanen will appear in the night sky near the constellation Taurus. This comet will be about as bright as most of the stars in the Little Dipper, also known as Ursa Minor, or the Little Bear. So having dark, clear skies is important if you want to see it. If you have binoculars or a small telescope, Wirtanen will look like a greenish Q-tip end.

To find Taurus in the sky, look for Orion’s belt in the southeastern evening sky. The bright stars closer to the east will be Bellatrix and Betelgeuse. Connect those two with an imaginary line pointing up, and north, and you should see the bright star Aldebaran to the left of Orion. Extend your imaginary line farther and you should be able to see the bright star cluster named the Seven Sisters, or Pleiades.

On the night of Dec. 16, the comet will be between Aldebaran and the Seven Sisters. On the night of Dec. 23, Wirtanen will be very close in apparent distance to the bright star Capella. The two actually are separated by more than 42 light years.

However, the comet will remain in the night sky throughout the holiday season. It will also get dimmer, making it harder to pick out.

My favorite thing about this time of year is my birthday present from the cosmos. On the nights of Dec. 13 and 14, the Geminid meteor shower peaks. More than 200 meteors per hour are visible from roughly 10 p.m. until well after midnight. For my birthday, Dec. 13, I get the finest meteor shower of the year.

As I pointed out recently in an article about the Leonids, here’s how you prepare for a meteor shower or dim comet: Look straight up later in the early morning hours to watch for the brightest meteors speeding by at the rate of 200 meteors an hour, in the major meteor shower of the year.

Plan on being outdoors for at least 15 minutes — mostly to allow for your eyes to adjust. That means a comfy lawn chair or blanket, a hot beverage and clothing in layers. With temperatures expected in the 30s Fahrenheit, wearing a hat and gloves is also a good idea. No special equipment is needed.

What a great event for the whole family to see.

As a frequent meteor shower watcher, I find it best to turn off all interior and exterior house lights. This is a wonderful way to see that the round Earth is always moving. In this case, it’s the revolution of the Earth that’s on display. The comet particles are moving much more slowly than the Earth’s motion around the sun, so that’s why the meteors appear to be moving so fast.

Geminids are pieces of debris from 3200 Phaethon, basically a rocky skeleton of a comet that lost most of its outer covering of ice after too many close encounters with the sun. Each December, Earth passes through the debris cloud left by the comet and sand-sized specks enter the Earth’s atmosphere, producing a spectacular show of “falling stars.”

That means that the resulting meteoroids are likely to be different colors. I’ve seen green, blue, orange and purple ones. As with a July fireworks display, these different colors correspond to different chemical elements lighting up as they are incinerated.

Related to these meteors, if you are looking for an at-home science project, you can actually gather real data for a real science experiment. Go to https://www.imo.net/members/imo_registration/register/ and scroll down to “free registration.” Then you can submit an actual meteor count for a real observing session, or sessions, and compare that to predicted rates. Along the way, you’ll learn about light pollution, limiting magnitudes and a host of other cool astronomy stuff.

Finally, this is my favorite time of year because of seasons and the Earth’s axial tilt. Did you know that more than 80 holidays besides Christmas are celebrated at this time of year by people who live here in the USA? It is no accident that many holiday traditions occur at this time of year, around Dec. 21. Have a great time celebrating yours!

Ken Brandt is the director of the Robeson Inflatable Planetarium. The planetarium remains at the Robeson County Partnership for Children in downtown Lumberton, while awaiting a rebuild after the flooding caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. If you are interested in helping in the rebuilding effort, email Ken at [email protected] For more information about the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center visit www.robeson.k12.nc.us/domain/47.

