LUMBERTON — Lumberton residents and business owners are encouraged to display their Christmas lights and decorations for the 2018 City Lights Festival competition.

The event, sponsored by the Lumberton Recreation Department, is a chance for homes and businesses inside the city’s limits to vie for the designation of best decorated. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Applications can be picked up at Bill Sapp Recreation Center or can be obtained by sending an email request to [email protected] Completed applications can be mailed, emailed, or submitted to Kriston Jacobs at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, located at 1100 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton.

Homes will be judged in three categories based on originality, traditional white lights and holiday theme. Judges will visit homes and businesses on Dec. 18 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Lumberton Recreation Department will announce winners on Dec. 20 on its Facebook page.

Signs will be placed in the winning yards.

In other holiday news, the Lumberton Recreation Department will be accepting Christmas letters from all ages on behalf of Santa, and he will respond.

Letters can be mailed to 1100 N. Cedar St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. Writers are asked to place their address on the letter. All letters must be mailed by Dec. 21, before Santa gets too busy.

Jacobs can be reached at 910-671-3962 for more details regarding letters for Santa and the lights festival.