FAIRMONT — Cukabury Farms has scheduled two Easter egg hunts on April 20.

Registration for the first will be at 10:30 a.m. and the hunt will begin at 11 a.m. The second hunt begins at 1 p.m. Registration will be at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for participants and $2 for non-hunters.

Face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and feeding the barn yard animals will also be available.

The farm is located at 107 Pleasant View Church Road in Fairmont.