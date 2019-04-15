The library a great place to find pollen relief

Are you an allergy sufferer? Do you wish there was a place you could go to get away from all the pollen?

Well, you’re in luck! The library is a great place to hide indoors and read about the outdoors. Travel around the world without fear of a stuffy nose.

If you haven’t been in to see us in a while, we have new books on the shelves just waiting to be read. Check out new reads by your favorite authors such as James Patterson’s “The Chef” and C.J. Box’s “Wolf Pack.” Let Lisa Gardner take you on another thrilling ride in “Never Tell” or fall in love again with Lolly Winston’s “Me for You.” There is a book here for everyone to enjoy, you just have to give it a try.

The W.O.W. Bus will be making its way to the Robeson County Public Library on April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Come out and receive a free health screening. The W.O.W. Bus is an affiliate of Southeastern Health.

The adult services and youth services department will be teaming up for “Namaste at the Library” in May. Bry McMillan, of Rising Lotus Sanctuary, will be providing a yoga class on May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium for teens and adults. Mats will not be provided, so please bring a personal mat or beach towel to the program.

The library has been busy planning the Summer Reading program. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Special guest programming information for children is now available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org. Please call the Youth Services Department at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310, to reserve seats because space is limited. Mark your calendars for the Summer Reading Blast Off on June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, to kick off the Summer Reading program. We will be having Summer Reading registration, face painting, a scavenger hunt and a craft. This event is for all ages to participate. Plan on spending your summer at the library and take part in the fun that will be had along the way.

Currently, the library has storytimes at various locations throughout the week. LEGO Club is held every Wednesday at 4 p.m., and STEM Club is held every first Friday of the month at 4 p.m. The Youth Services Department has a new program that started Thursday. Preschoolers with a parent are welcome to join us every Thursday at 4 p.m. for a Magna-Tiles program. Let creativity shine and building something fun.

Visit our website for more information on children and adult programming at the library or give us a call at 910-738-4859.

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library

