NAACP leader in Robeson County receives awards

FAIRMONT — The Rev. Tyrone Watson Sr., of Fairmont, was the recipient of two NAACP Presidential awards at the 2019 NAACP Winter Session.

The awards were presented to him by Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, NAACP state president. Watson is president of the Unified Robeson County NAACP and pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Chadbourn, where he has been the pastor for five years.

One of the awards was for the work that the NAACP branch did after Hurricane Florence. The branch was active in the relief effort by opening a distribution center in the Fairmont area and serving people in surrounding communities. The Unified Robeson County branch also was part of Operation Air Drop, who along with members on the ground in Lumberton put tarps on houses and worked at distribution centers.

The second award was given for re-establishing the branch in Robeson County, which, according to the state organization, had been inactive for some time.

Watson credits the success of the branch to the members whose service often goes unnoticed. The door is always open for new membership, he said.

The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets every fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at the African American Cultural Center, located at 123 W. Third St. in Lumberton.

