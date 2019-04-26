Bacon, murder mix at RCC

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Foundation will host a night of murder, mystery and bacon to raise money for the college’s scholarship fund.

“Murder, Mystery and Bacon: Too Many Cooks can be the Death of You” will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Fred G. Williams Student Center on the campus of RCC.

The interactive, country-themed play tells the story of Bunky and Willy Wonky who strike gold when inventing their as-seen-on-TV Bacon-Waffler, a gadget that turns bacon into waffles. They decide to buy a Bacon House that sells nothing but bacon foods and check out a possible diner. Unfortunately, this diner is having a costume party, which turns deadly.

Audience members will have a chance to decide who they think is killing off the cast. Participants are asked to wear fancy down-home country costumes for the event.

Reservations are $40 per person, $75 for couples or $800 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made by calling 910-272-3236 or by email at [email protected] The reservation deadline is Wednesday.