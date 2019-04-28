HIGH POINT — D’Amrah Rowdy, a junior at South Robeson High School,, was a top 10 semifinalist in the recent Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant.

Rowdy, named Miss Greater Carolina Outstanding Teen, also was a preliminary award winner in evening gown/on-stage question phase and received a $100 scholarship award. She performed a dance routine for her talent. The pageant took place April 14 at High Point Theater.

She is the daughter of Angela and David Rowdy of Rowland.

The 15 semifinalists were announced at the start of the pageant finals after two days of preliminaries. Following the talent phase, five were eliminated, with Rowdy making the top 10. After the fitness competition, eight finalists were selected to vie for the crown.

Karlee Sanderford, who held the Greater Carolina title before Rowdy and was Miss Garner Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen 2019.

Miss Greater Carolina Outstanding Teen is one of six crowns awarded by the Miss Greater Sandhills, Moore County, Greater Carolina Scholarship Organization in Moore County.

Miss Greater Sandhills Outstanding Teen Calista Deal, who attends Purnell Swett High School, also competed. She is the daughter of Kelly and Bobby Deal of Pembroke.

Miss Moore County Outstanding Teen Grayson Johnson was a top 15 semifinalist in the state pageant.

New titleholders will be crowned Aug. 24 at Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

