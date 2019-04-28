CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Lanie Stone, a 12-year-old gymnast with Robeson County ties, recently qualified to compete at the Region 8 Level 9 Eastern Championship.

Sheis the daughter of Kevin and Mary Kathryn Inman Stone, formerly of Lumberton.

The young gymnast won a spot at the championship meet by placing fifth at the Region 8 Gymnastics Competition in Cartersville, Ga. The Region 8 competition involved top competitors from North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee who qualified at the state-level competition.

While at the meet in Georgia, Stone won medals on all events — vault, bars, beam and floor — and placed fifth in the all-around. That qualified her to advance to the Level 9 Eastern Championship, which is comprised of the best gymnasts in regions 5 through 8 in the United States. Only the top seven gymnasts in each age division are qualified to compete. The competition will take place May 10 to May 12 in Kissimmee, Fla.

Stone began gymnastics at the age of 2 with a Mommy and Me class under the instruction of Kenan Lundy and Rachel Sprouse at Lumberton Gymnastics Academy. At age 6, she began competing as a Bronze Level gymnast for the academy and had a winning season. After her family’s move to North Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2013, Stone left LGA and began training at Gymnastics and More in Little River, S.C., where she is a Level 9 gymnast.

Stone and her parents still have close contact with her former coaches at LGA, and credit them for helping to peak her interest in the sport.

Stone is the granddaughter of Robbie and Betty Inman of Fairmont, and the late J.A. and Betty Stone of Lumberton; and the niece of Ken and Jennifer Stephenson, Michael and Cindy Kern, and Dewey and Amy Stone, all of Lumberton.

Ex-Lumberton girl qualifies for championship