I thought I would talk a little about a part of the library you never have to think about, let alone have heard of. Technical Services is my department. We are the folks who process the new books, DVDs, Blu-rays and audiobooks for all of the libraries associated with Robeson County Public Library. All new materials come to our workroom in boxes from our vendors. We unpack, receive, catalog, label, cover, sticker, security tag, etc., before they are available for you all to check out! .

My staff includes Amanda Mili and Margaret Richardson, and they are outstanding. The three of us recdently attended a book repair workshop. We learned skills that will help us to maintain our collection and keep it looking amazing. Repairs help our materials last longer, so they can continue to be enjoyed by you, our patrons.

Our area is hopping with new books right now. In particular are the Grow-a-Reader books purchased with the donations associated with our library’s 50th anniversary celebration. We were able to purchase hundreds of children’s and juvenile books with those donations. Our community is awesome.

Spring and summer are also a busy time for genealogy and family history research. We have visitors from all over the country during this time. Some travel specifically to research their families in our wonderful Hoyland Livermore Jennings Genealogy and Local History Room. Ssome Boy Scouts from the Cape Fear Council came recently and worked on their genealogy merit badges.

I have been busy cataloging and processing books donated by Peggy Townsend, Morris Britt and Malcolm Bullock — three folks who did prolific amounts of genealogy research in Robeson County. Several people, or their families, have donated genealogy papers and books to the library. We are gradually making these materials available to the public. In the Genealogy Room, their books can be identified by a sticker, under the call number label, with their name. As always, check the “new” shelf in the Genealogy Room for our latest arrivals. If you have any genealogy lookups or would like to schedule a 30-minute genealogy consultation, please email [email protected] with that request.

Next week, on Tuesday, the library will be visited by the Wellness on Wheels Bus from noon to 4 p.m. The bus is an affiliate of Southeastern Health. Their goal is to promote healthy living and educate our community about various health issues.

The Lego Club meets every Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Lumberton. There is the new Magna Tiles Club, which now meets every Thursday in Lumberton at 4 p.m. Join us for some engineering and construction fun.

On May 9 at 6 p.m. the library presents “Namaste at the Library,” yoga for teens and adults with Bry McMillan of Rising Lotus Sanctuary. It will be in the Osterneck Auditorium. Please bring your own mat and/or beach towel.

Please check our website frequently for new programs and updates at www. robesoncountylibrary.org.

Kelly Mecifi Contributing columnist

Kelly Mecifi is a technical services librarian for Robeson County Public Library.

