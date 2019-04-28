Exploration Station’s flying pigs repaired, ready to take their place again

Little Little Artists Carole and Tino Ferro stand by the newly renovated pigs that sit on top of the Exploration Station in Lumberton. The pigs experienced serious rusting and damage from years of extreme weather conditions. Artists Carole and Tino Ferro stand by the newly renovated pigs that sit on top of the Exploration Station in Lumberton. The pigs experienced serious rusting and damage from years of extreme weather conditions. Tim Little, the fund developer for the Robeson County Partnership for Children, lowers the weather damaged pig sculptures from the Exploration Station roof in Lumberton. The pigs recently underwent repairs by artist Carole and Tino Ferro. Tim Little, the fund developer for the Robeson County Partnership for Children, lowers the weather damaged pig sculptures from the Exploration Station roof in Lumberton. The pigs recently underwent repairs by artist Carole and Tino Ferro.

LUMBERTON — The family of four flying pigs that have topped the Exploration Station roof for nearly two decades recently underwent some much needed TLC after years of wear and tear from Mother Nature.

The pigs, known among the Exploration staff as “When Pigs Fly,” have been atop the building overlooking the city since the children’s museum first opened its doors in 2000. It’s not the first renovation but battering from the elements and major wind damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence resulted in the metal sculpture experiencing major rusting and losing a few wings along the way.

“After two hurricanes, they were a lot more worst for the wear,” said Tim Little, Partnership for Children Fund developer. “We’ve done so much work to get up to 2019 standards. The pigs need to reflect that so were excited that they’re getting fixed.”

Little said he was not there when the building first opened but learned that the pigs are featured in decorations throughout the children’s center and were a symbol of the dream of one day having a successful children’s museum in the area.

“There were a lot of people who said that we would have a facility like the Exploration Station ‘when pigs fly’ so that kind of worked its way into the motif,” Little said. “The founders overcame a lot of odds to open a children’s museum in a market that really isn’t as big as most markets that can support a children’s museum. Twenty year later, here we are.”

The Station was able to raise the money for the pigs repair through an afternoon tea fundraiser in January that grossed about $5,500. Little said $2,500 went toward repairing the pigs. The repairs are being undertaken by their original creators, artists Carole and Tino Ferro, a husband and wife duo who own Frog Pond South in St. Pauls.

The Ferros are familiar with the Exploration Station. Various works they have created can be seen throughout the center.

“We’ve been there since the start,” Tino said.

“We also did the horse that the kids can ride, and the cow they can milk and the ATM machine,” Carole said.

Little took on the task of removing the pigs, a two-day process that involved unbolting them from the bricks and lowering them from the roof with ropes.

The pigs will look the same as they first did, but with brighter paint that will endure the elements. The pigs were skimmed with Bondo, an epoxy substance that fills in dents and ripples. After the rust was sanded, an epoxy paint that will better resist water damage was applied. The wings were sand-blasted and reattached.

“It’s sort of like body work on a car,” Little said. “Mr. Ferro promised me that with this repair, they will last longer then he will.”

“The paints now are a little stronger, and the coating that goes over them are a little stronger so they should be able to last,” Tino said.

The Ferros usually build their sculptures using materials scavenged from junkyards and other places. The pigs were made with sheet metal.

Tino welds parts together in angular shapes and Carole then adds splashes of vibrant paint to the sculptures, which have proven popular with art collectors and can fetch several thousand dollars at sales across the country.

The Ferros split their time between Frog Pond South in the fall and winter and Frog Pond North in the spring and summer. Frog Pond North is in their hometown of Little York, N.Y.

Work on the pigs is complete. The Exploration Station will host an event to reveal the renovated pigs at a later date.

