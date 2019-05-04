LHS drummer places 3rd

May 4, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Robinson

LUMBERTON — Kesharius Robinson placed third out of 17 who auditioned for N.C. Central University Eagles Marching Band.

Robinson plays snare drum for Lumberton Senior High School’s Marching Band. She plans to attend NCCU this fall.

Robsinson competed and won first chair in All-County, and All-District Band several times. She has placed third in All State and has played in the All-State Honors Band concert in Chapel Hill on two occasions.

She is the daughter of Keith and Sharon Robinson.

Robinson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Kesharius-page-001_ne201952131050604.jpgRobinson

Staff report