LHS drummer places 3rd

LUMBERTON — The collection of children’s books at the Robeson County Public Library soon will grow exponentially.

More than 600 titles will be added to the Children’s Library thanks to the 71 donors who participated in the Grow a Reader book fundraiser. The event that lasted from Jan. 1 and ended March 31 exceeded the initial goal of raising enough money to buy 500 books and raised a total of $9,241, enough to add about 625 books.

“We sincerely appreciate our community support in this,” Robeson County Public Library Director Katie Fountain said. “This is the first fundraiser like this we’ve had since I’ve been director, and its just great to have their support.”

A majority of the campaign donors were Friends of Library members. Friends of the Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports library projects that are not in the regular budget and supplement the book budget. The giving levels in the Grow a Reader Campaign ranged from “Library Supporters,” who gave $15-$24, to “Library Champions,” who gave $250 or more. Donors included local residents and businesses, and family members in and around the county who gave in honor of a child who goes to the library or of a lost loved one.

“Every book that comes in gets a Grow a Reader label put into it and it will have the name of the donor,” Fountain said. “If it was in memory or in honor of somebody, it will have that information on there too.”

The library’s initial plan was to start a capital campaign this past fall to raise money for a facilities saving fund.

“We have some projects here that need to be taken care of,” Fountain said. “We were gonna try to start a fundraiser to help put some money aside for facility repairs and then Hurricane Florence came and we didn’t feel it was the right time to launch a massive capital campaign because so many people in the community are hurting.”

The library still wanted to do something to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Lumberton branch, which sits in the John P. Stedman building, and get the community involved.

“A lot of our children’s books are loved a lot and they have to be replaced frequently, so we thought that would be an idea that the community would get behind to support early literacy and our youngest readers,” Fountain said. “We thought that that would be what we asked for for our 50th birthday.”

The children’s area is the most circulated area in the library, which makes any investment in that area a good one.

“Our Children’s Library is the busiest place in the library,” Fountain said. “Our overall system circulation is made of about half in children’s materials.”

According to Fountain, the Lumberton Children’s Library currently holds a collection of 11,737 physical materials. In the past year, those materials have been borrowed 23,413 times.

The new books will add to the collection and replace worn titles, Fountain said. The library has the capacity to hold the new influx of books. No new shelving is needed to accommodate the large number of books. The books will be scattered throughout the Children’s Library’s different sections, which include easy books, juvenile chapter books and beginning reader books.

“Some of them would be replacements for favorite characters, classics that were lost or in poor condition, some will be new publications that we never had before and some will fill different collection gaps that we never had before,” Fountain said.

The books are expected to arrive in May, which is the slowest time of the year for the library because they are getting to the end of the fiscal year. This is an ideal time to add more than 600 new titles.

Fountain said there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into adding book titles to a collection.

Lisa Bowden, the youth services librarian, will be tasked with looking at library vendors and determining book availability, and searching book reviews and popularity to decide on what titles to obtain.

“They have to know what’s in our current collection to make good choices about what to add,” Fountain said.

The library is also reliant on the patrons when deciding what book titles to add.

“If we don’t have a book, a specific title or enough on a topic that somebody wants, they can ask for us to purchase a specific book or title,” Fountain said.

Processing also is an important aspect of adding new titles. Books must be bar-coded, labeled in genre stickers, covered and catalogued before they reach the appropriate shelve. The books are expected to be shelved and ready by the time students are out of school for the summer.

The library will be kicking off its 2019 Summer Reading program on June 22 in the Osterneck Auditorium. Space will be this year’s theme.

Fountain https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Katie-2018-1-1-_ne201892610249650_ne2019418131743103.jpg Fountain Children can expect to see fresh titles on shelves in the Children’s Library at the Robeson County Public Library in Lumberton. The library will be adding 625 more books this spring to the collection after the Grow a Reader book fundraiser raised $9,241. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSCN6613_ne2019418131835348.jpg Children can expect to see fresh titles on shelves in the Children’s Library at the Robeson County Public Library in Lumberton. The library will be adding 625 more books this spring to the collection after the Grow a Reader book fundraiser raised $9,241. Finley Walton, 1, enjoys one of the beginners books at the Robeson County Public Library Lumberton branch’s Children’s Library. He will have more options from which to choose when the library adds 625 new titles. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSCN6609_ne2019418131825495.jpg Finley Walton, 1, enjoys one of the beginners books at the Robeson County Public Library Lumberton branch’s Children’s Library. He will have more options from which to choose when the library adds 625 new titles. Materials in the children’s section of the Robeson County Public Library are the most circulated items in the Lumberton branch. Those materials have been borrowed 23,413 times over the past year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSCN6612_ne2019418131831973.jpg Materials in the children’s section of the Robeson County Public Library are the most circulated items in the Lumberton branch. Those materials have been borrowed 23,413 times over the past year.

Friends of the public library donate enough money to buy more than 600 books

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor