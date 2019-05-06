Beautiful Baby Contest deadline is Friday

May 6, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for parents, grandparents or guardians to enter their babies into the Beautiful Baby Contest held annually by the Robeson County Partnership for Children.

Money raised during the contest will benefit the Exploration Station, an interactive learning museum located on North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton.

Registration is available through The Robesonian’s website at www.robesonian.com. Complete the entry information and upload your favorite photo of the little one. The entry fee is $20.The competition is open to children ages 5 and younger. Parents, grandparents or guardians of the children must be residents of Robeson County.

This year’s batch can be viewed at robesonian.com after registration ends. Photos of the contestants will be published in the newspaper on May 12, the day before Mother’s Day.

Voting also begins May 12. Each vote costs $1 and can be cast at the Robeson County Partnership for Children office in Lumberton by cash, check, debit or credit card. Voters also can pay online at robesonpartnership.org, or mail their payment to the office at 210 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Two first-place winners, a boy and a girl, will each receive $100, a parade magnet, a trophy and a crown or tiara. Second- through fourth-place winners also will receive trophies. The top 12 babies will be featured in the partnership’s 2020 calender, which will be released during the fall.

First-place winners will be announced in The Robesonian on June 15, which is day before Father’s Day.

Established in 1993, the Robeson County Partnership for Children oversees early childhood development programs in the area. On Jan. 1, 2014, it took control of Exploration Station.

The Partnership has added a number of interactive exhibits to Exploration Station since taking over, and more are on the way.

For more information, contact Tim Little at 910-738-6767 or [email protected]

Staff report