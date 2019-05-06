Beautiful Baby Contest deadline is Friday

ROWLAND — For the past 25 years, Nigerian artist and educator Tunde Aflolayan Famous has traveled to high schools across the country, sharing his knowledge of traditional African arts and customs, and taking students on a journey to self-discovery.

This week, he was invited to do the same for art students at South Robeson High School as the school’s first guest artist in residence. The class’ task during Famous’ three-day stay, Monday through Wednesday, was to jointly create a totem pole with handmade masks to display on campus.

“When he first walked in he told students to ‘bring your energy,’” said Joanna Bolding, the art teacher whose classes were taken over. “I thought that was very cool.”

All of Bolding’s students — about 70 — contributed to the totem, whether by helping build the structure or decorating masks with which to adorn it.

“There was collaboration on individual projects and then collaboration as a whole to create the final structure. So not every student explicitly created their own mask, but every student participated in creating the final product,” Bolding said.

She reinforced Famous’ goal to push students to connect the masks with experiences they’ve faced in their lives that make up their identity, Bolding said.

“Some students really latched on to the identity portion of the mask-making Tunde emphasized,” she said.

During his teaching, students received a geographical lesson about Famous’ home. He talked about where he came from and the different languages spoken there. But one of the most important goals was for his students to understand the creative process of self-identity though art.

“That’s the power of the arts,” Famous said. “You get this energy that allows you to be attuned with yourself and begin to see opportunity. As you engage in creative process, whatever you dream goes through these transformational stages and things evolve. The unknown becomes real in a way that’s so exciting.”

Famous’ journey began in Lagos, Nigeria, where he received his education at Yaba College of Technology. He came to the United States in 1984 and has lived in many places, including Boone, Natchez, Mississippi, Atlanta and Philadelphia. He now calls Elizabeth City home, where he taught at Elizabeth City State University for several years.

Despite his family’s reservations about living in a small town, Famous enjoyed the friendly nature of the communities, much like Rowland, where “people stop you on the street to talk,” he said. He believes that art can transform people and entire communities.

“I’ve been everywhere,” Famous said. “I grew up in the city, but I want to live in the country. In Lagos, it took me five hours to drive three miles to work.

“I didn’t want any part of the big city.”

After retiring from teaching, Famous found himself temporarily embedded in schools around North Carolina and learning about the communities along the way.

“I was telling the kids, ‘I seem not to ever get away from working with students,’” he said.

He loves teaching and interacting with students.

“Teaching is the best way to learn,” Famous said. “I learn a lot from every community I visit. It makes you very humble.”

During Famous’ brief visit, students’ minds were opened to a broader view of future paths, Bolding said.

“A lot of my students think that you can be a health-care worker or a teacher ‘cause that’s what they’ve experienced — that’s the professionals they’ve met. It’s exciting to bring in another professional who sort of invented their own path instead of participating in a larger system,” Bolding said.

Mary Ann Masters, founding board member and past president of the Robeson County Arts Council, was pleased that her hometown of Rowland was chosen for the artistic experience.

“This is the first artist-in-residence that the Arts Council has funded,” Masters said. “We’re very excited about this project and we’re excited about choosing South Robeson High School as the location. I am from Rowland, so it’s special to me. I believe the students will benefit greatly from meeting and working with a professional artist.”

Sandi Carter, a board member of the local Arts Council and the Art Education supervisor for the Public Schools of Robeson County, helped coordinate Famous’ visit to the school.

“We wanted the project at a school that had never had an artist in residence before,” Carter said. “We just felt like it would be an awesome opportunity for students here.”

Carter said she hopes to introduce more artists like Famous to schools in the county.

“He’s an awesome artist,” Carter said. “He’s just another powerful person who can share something with kids. I think we need to do that as often as we can.”

