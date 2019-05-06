Dream realized with help from library

By: Bridget Bloomer - Contributing columnist
The Robeson County Public Library has helped me discover my dream of eventually becoming a librarian.

I remember when I was younger, I would come to the library and the librarian would help me find the book I was looking for. This experience at the library has led me to be excited to begin graduate school soon.

I started at the Robeson County Public Library in 2017 as a library page. I was promoted to circulation assistant that May. After working here for two years as a circulation assistant, I have been promoted to Youth Services specialist. Now that I am in this new position, I am able to promote a love of reading to children and teens.

I am fortunate that with the experience gained here at the library that I will soon begin graduate school at East Carolina University to obtain my master’s in Library Science. This would’ve never happened if I had not started my career at the library.

The Youth Services Department travels to the library’s branches to lead Storytime, Lego Club, Magna-tiles and perform science experiments in STEM Time. Lego Club is hosted on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. and Magna-tiles are hosted Thursdays at 4 p.m. STEM Time is the first Friday of every month and is held at 4 p.m. Namaste at the library is coming Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a yoga program for teens and adults to find their inner peace. These are all great after-school programs to help children wind down while having them learn as they play.

We are excited to start all the summer programming. This summer’s theme is A Universe of Stories. It is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong walking on the moon. Summer Reading Program’s kickoff is June 22. Children and teens are able to sign up for the reading program, and once they are finished they will receive a prize bag. With programs like “Birds of Prey,” the Big Bang Boom concert and a “Space Play,” the fun never ends at the library.

The library also travels to library branches and has Storytime with toddlers and young children. It is a rewarding experience being able to connect children of all ages with the perfect book or seeing their faces light up when reading a good story to them.

We look forward to meeting everyone who will come to the library this summer. If you stop in, come say hello! Maybe we can help you find a book or two. Visit our website for more information.

Bridget Bloomer

Contributing columnist

Bridget Bloomer is a youth services specialist for Robeson County Public Library.

