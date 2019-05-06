Local author Knick writes a tale about ‘Healing’

Knick Knick

ROWLAND — There is an old saying, “Once in the dark you may see the light.”

That happened to Stan Knick as Hurricane Matthew pummeled Robeson County and caused devastation that is still present today.

Without electricity and the comfort that goes along with it, the author turned to one of his favorite pastimes — writing.

“The Healing Years: A Novel” is a 112-page story of a woman in rural southeast North Carolina who grows up in hard times, endures many sorrows, but who persists to become a well respected traditional healer in her community. She is a woman of great wisdom and strength, and through her healing years she helps many people, and eventually discovers how to heal her own heart.

The main character is Ruby, who narrates her life from a 5-year-old child growing up in rural North Carolina to a woman who experiences life through her family, church and healing. Reared by her grandparents, Ruby learns how nature provides healing tools through medicinal plants. Her walks along the swamp with “Granny” have a purpose — Granny is passing down her legacy — the traditional medicine ways — to her protégé, her granddaughter.

Fred Chappell, poet, novelist, teacher and poet laureate of North Carolina from 1997 to 2002 calls the book “genuine.”

“Ruby is a wonderful creation, maybe a mosaic of more than one woman,” Chappell said. “She has ‘the gift’ all right — not only for healing with roots and herbs and wise counsel — but also for patience and love and steady affection. Such upright characters are hard to draw convincingly; they go against the grain of our skepticism. But when you get them right, they are strong.”

The inspiration for Ruby’s story hearkens back to Knick’s tenure at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in what is today the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, formerly, the Native American Resource Center. He looked back over some of his old newspaper columns that were printed in The Robesonian and the Carolina Indian Voice, some of which featured “old grandmother,” who talked about her life, family, medicine and spirituality. But her tale is not just about rural North Carolina. Ruby also has some Irish heritage and is also proud that the men in her family — her grandfather and her husband, James — had served in the military when called to duty.

Knick received his doctorate in anthropology at Indiana University. For 30 years, he taught university courses including American Indian Health; Contemporary Issues of American Indians; Archaeology in North Carolina, Cultural Anthropology; and Video Ethnography at UNCP. He is a recipient of the Hamilton McMillan Award for service to the Lumbee Indian community, and is an honorary member of the Lumbee Tribe. He was born in Virginia of mostly Irish and Scottish heritage. He was partly raised in Texas, is a veteran of the U.S. Army and an Episcopalian.

He currently lives in Rowland.

“Ruby’s life is a well-told example of cultural fiction — fiction that is based on where someone lives or the traditions that are part of that culture, wrote Barbara Collins, an eighth grade Social Studies teacher at Pembroke Middle School, in a review. “We may all have known a Ruby in our lives, or we can see traces of her in and around our community. Hers is a story of a hard life lived well.”

“What you have here is strong, a memoir-chronicle about a kind of community and a way of life not so well known anymore,” Chappell said.

The book was published April 5 by Lulu Publishing Company, and is available for purchase online at www.lulu.com.

