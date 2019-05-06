Carolina Civic Center ready to announce lineup June 6

May 6, 2019
By: Staff report
The Carolina Civic Center Historical Theater will unveil the new mainstage season May 17 at 5:30 p.m.

LUMBERTON — Complementary wine, beverages and light hors d’oeuvres will flow as the Carolina Civic Center unveils its 2019-20 main-stage performance season on June 6.

The theater’s announcement party will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature live performances throughout the evening. This event is free and open to the public.

There also will be opportunities to win show tickets and raffle gifts. Tickets to the theater’s June production of “Annie: The Musical” will be available for purchase during the event.

The theater is requesting confirmation of attendance by May 23. Confirmation can be made by calling 910-738-4339, Ext. 2.

