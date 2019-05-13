Father figures to be honored at banquet June 6

PEMBROKE — Father figures will be honored June 6 during the Fathers Above and Beyond banquet at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in University Center Annex, to the left when facing the Givens Performing Arts Center. Participants will have the opportunity to nominate male role models in four categories at the event. The categories are Father of the Year, Grandfather of the Year, Foster Dad of the Year and Father Figure of the Year. The deadline to send in nominations forms is Friday at 5 p.m.

There are two awards available for the Father of the Year role. This award goes to a man who has risen above adversity to become a “Righteous and Upright Man.” The Grandfather of the Year award is for a male who is a grandfather, but acting in a fatherhood role. This person is raising his grandchild in an exemplary way that promotes positive family values.

The Foster Dad of the Year recognition is reserved for a male who is a foster parent that has gone above and beyond his role. This man has taken on a fatherhood role for a child that is not his own. The Father Figure of the Year award is reserved for a male that has made an impact on a child other than his own. He can be a mentor, coach, pastor or has somehow provided the role of father figure to a child.

To obtain a nomination form, contact Phillip McArnat at 910-521-6772 or Kevin Locklear at 910-733-6029. Forms can be emailed to [email protected], faxed to 910-775-4005 or dropped off at 115 Livermore Drive, Pembroke, N.C. 28372.

