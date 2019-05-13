The public library is about people as much as books

Andrews Andrews

Libraries have always been important to me — places associated with great memories and positive experiences.

In elementary school I looked forward to library visits and made my reading selections with careful delight. Growing up in the rural South, my world broadened a little with every person I met and new place I visited in the pages of books.

During college I lived many hours studying in the library. I paid for some of my college expenses through a work-study grant by working — you guessed it — in the college library. Shelf-reading, usually a tedious task, became much more interesting when a certain Biology major student began visiting the library while I worked. A budding romance began.

Is it any wonder libraries have a special place in my heart?

Years later, with three kids in tow, I made frequent visits to the public library. Library staff became familiar with us as we routinely maxed out library card check-out limits. For the kids, our library visits meant new stories to enjoy and new information to devour. For mom and dad, the library visits meant respite from the 1,000th bedtime reading of Richard Scarry’s book about Lowly Worm. Then with three school-age children and aspirations to home school, the public library took on new significance. It provided books and resources for assignments and research.

The service of interlibrary loans gave us access to collections beyond our local library. Through interlibrary loans we borrowed classics and historical titles that were obscure and sometimes out of print. By all of its programs and services, the public library enriched our lives and my children’s education. When it was time for me to work outside of home, the public library seemed like a good option.

Years of participating in library programs coupled with my love for books and learning made me think the library would be a great place to work. My first public library position quickly taught me that while books and computers make for a great environment, the work in a public library is more about connecting with people. Of course it’s good to be familiar with popular authors and current bestsellers. And I’m so happy with myself when I can tell a patron who wants a book about raising chickens that the call number is 636.5 without even looking it up. But sometimes the most important part of my job is listening.

I remember a worried mom who shared her daughter’s recent diagnosis of juvenile diabetes. I suggested books that would help her child understand diabetes and provide help for coping with the disease. Another time an older gentleman came to the library to copy a picture of his high school sweetheart from a yearbook. Minutes of reminiscing ended with, “Better not let my wife see these pictures because there was some history between those two.”

Then there was the time I was waiting for a fax to go through for a woman and asked her if she wanted to choose some DVDs for the weekend. Her tearful response that she didn’t have time or inclination to watch movies because her son had recently passed away made me pause to listen and share a little of the hurt of a grieving mother.

During weekly story time programs, I listen to kids’ laughter and chatter about books we share.

So while books and computers and movies make the library a great environment, it’s more about making connections with the people who visit the library that makes working in the library rewarding for me. In December 2018 I received the Robeson County Public Library Employee of the Year Award. Receiving the award was humbling because Robeson County Public Library employs gifted and dedicated staff, all of whom deserve recognition.

Reflecting on my library experiences makes me look forward to more opportunities to connect with and serve the people in our communities. I continue to meet interesting people in the pages of the books I read, but some of the best people encounters are face-to-face with patrons who visit the public library.

I hope to see you there soon.

Joy Andrews is the St. Pauls Public Library branch manager and also the 2018 Robeson County Public Library Employee of the Year.

