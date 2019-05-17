Gathering at the Monument is June 1

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Area residents of Scottish descent and members of the Lumbee Tribe will gather June 1 in Rennert for the third annual Gathering at the Monument.

The gathering will take place around the McNair Monument in the McAlpin-McNair Cemetery. It is a chance for people with Scottish blood, particularly descents of the McNair family, to celebrate the McNairs who settled near what is now St. Pauls in 1786. For the members of Lumbee Tribe it is a chance to celebrate their history and culture and the history they share with the Scots of the region.

Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. All attendees who register will be included in a drawing for a free copy of the book about Henry Berry Lowrie titled “To Die Game,” by William Evans.

The gathering will feature bagpipe music by Peter McArthur, Lumbee Tribe dancers, and presentations about the McNair family, the construction of the monument, Henry Berry Lowrie and more.

There will be two improvements from this past year’s gathering, according to Tommy Hall, event master of ceremonies. A loud speaker will be in use and “professional restroom facilities will be on-site,” he said.

Hal is a sixth generation resident of Robeson County and grew up in Rennert Township.

