‘Annie’ takes the Carolina Civic Center stage in June

May 20, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Five performances of the “Annie: The Musical” will hit the stage at the Carolina Civic Center in June. Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, the musical is based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray.

LUMBERTON — The musical featuring the classic songs “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow” will be performed five times this June at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, closing out the theater’s 2018-19 season.

“Annie: The Musical” will be presented by the downtown theater June 13, June 14 and June 15 at 7 p.m. each day, with matinee shows June 15 at 1 p.m., and June 16 at 3 p.m.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, and based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of New York City. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Tickets for the show are $25 for individuals, $22 for seniors (65+), $22 for military and $10 for students. Southeastern Regional Medical Center PrivilegesPlus members are $20. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets can be purchased any time online at www.carolinaciviccenter.com or in person and by telephone from noon to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (use Fourth Street entrance), or by calling the theater at 910-738-4339, Ext. 1. The theater lobby’s box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to a performance.

