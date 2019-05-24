‘Strike at the Wind!’ auditions Sunday

May 24, 2019
By: Staff report
Auditions for "Strike at the Wind!," a play that tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865, will be held on Sunday beginning at noon at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Auditions for “Strike at the Wind!” will be held on Sunday at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

A casting call for all roles will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre on the third floor of the center. The outdoor drama is being planned for mid-July at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

“Strike the Wind!” tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against the people he believed killed his father and brother.

“‘Strike at the Wind!” was first performed in 1976 at the Dial Amphitheater, overlooking the scenic Country Club Lake. It continued for 20 seasons, ending in 1996. The play returned in 1999 and 2007, and was revived again in 2017 thanks to the collaborative efforts of UNCP and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Staff report