PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will hold its first Regional Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll event on June 14.

The event is free and will begin at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and walk kickoff at the Pembroke Recreation Complex, located at 7164 N.C. 711. The registration and vendor fair will open 9 a.m., before the ceremony. Free T-shirts will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The event also feature information exhibits and music, entertainment and food at no charge.

Each year, an estimated 5 million, or one in 10, older Americans experience elder abuse, neglect or exploitation.

For more information on the cause or to register, contact Lumber River Council of Government’s Area Agency on Aging at 910-618-5533, or visit the website at conta.cc/30nHLc3.