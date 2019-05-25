New employee finds joy, rewards at library

It has been almost two months since I started my job at the Robeson County Public Library.
Like any recent hire of any job, I was excited to get to work right away when I was told that I had been hired. The job I was hired for was that of a circulation desk assistant, which means I help around the front desk and keep the books in our library organized.
I hoped that a job at the library would give me a chance to positively interact with my home community. I expected the job to greet me with highs and lows; good and bad days. So far, the bad days haven’t come. I expected that the job would give me a sense of purpose in Robeson County, and wished that I could find a beneficial role in Lumberton.
My job as a circulation desk assistant includes several different duties at the Lumberton branch of the library system. Most of my time at the library is spent at the front desk helping our patrons check out books, DVDs and other materials. Other times, I create library cards for new patrons, such as those who have never had a library card or those who just recently became Robeson County residents. During my time working at the front desk, I help to keep the library system functioning smoothly by checking in and checking out our materials. Where many people would think that a job working at a front desk is too repetitive or menial, I find my job helping our patrons a rewarding one. To me, it’s very fulfilling to help other Robeson County residents access the materials we have at the library.
I also have a unique position among my co-workers. I am a non-native Spanish speaker and the only Spanish speaker on staff. For that reason, I take pride in helping patrons with a lower English proficiency to take advantage of the resources we have for everyone while I work at the front desk.
Other times, my duties take me away from the front desk, such as when I am working to organize the books of the library. During shelving, I take the books that were recently returned and put them in their respective places. Roaming around the shelves gives me a great chance to see the number of books we have to offer to the community. It has expanded my perspective on what all we have to offer Robeson County. It has helped me to be a better help for patrons when they come in and need help finding things.
So far, the joyous emotions I had when I first started working at the library haven’t gone away, and working at the library has given me a sense of purpose in my native community. It’s not always a thrilling day at the library, but it is always rewarding. The job I have is one where I positively interact with my community and my hometown.
Joseph Lewis is a circulation assistant for the Robeson County Public Library.