‘LumBEES’ to be at Cape Fear Regional Theatre in June

May 25, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff writer
Director Bor Thorp and producer Darlene Holmes Ransom will present "LumBEES: Women of the Dark Water" at the Cape Fear Region Theater in Fayetteville in June. The theatrical staging will include Lumbee musicians and performers including the Carters, Lorna McNeill Ricotta, Alexis Jones and John Oxendine; and Lumbee women telling there life's story.

FAYETTEVILLE — Local director Bo Thorp will deliver another original stage production to the Cape Fear Regional Theatre in June.

“LumBEES: Women of the Dark Water” will run from June 21, June 22, June 28 and June 29 at 8 each night.

Following the unusual format of her 2013 “The Dames You Thought You Knew,” Thorp has gathered another group of women that will be sharing their stories. With the help of producer Darlene Holmes Ransom, Thorp once more invites audience to an intimate evening of discovery.

“LumBEES: Women of the Dark Water” presents life stories of the “BEES” from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Meet Roberta Bullard Brown, Dolores Jones, Jinnie Lowery, Dr. Jo Ann Chavis Lowery, Della Maynor and Darlene Holmes Ransom — six Lumbee women who tell their stories of growing up as American Indians in Southeastern North Carolina.

The memoir starts in the early grades of Indian schools and transitions into North Carolina desegregation of public education in 1970s. The theatrical staging will include Lumbee musicians and performers, including The Carters, Lorna McNeill Ricotta, Alexis Jones and John Oxendine. Many of the stories will be told for the first time.

“I feel a great sense of honor and privilege working with these women to tell their colorful and important stories,” Thorp said. “I am grateful for their trust and friendship.”

Tickets go on sale June 10 at Cape Fear Regional Theatre box office online at cfrt.org, or by phone 910-323-4233. Ticket prices are $15 for the June 21 showing; $30 for the June 22 Gathering of the Bees event, which includes a pre-show meal provided by Fullers Old Fashioned BBQ and beverages from Healy Wholesale; and $20 for the June 28 and June 29 showings.

All proceeds from the play will be divided between the Cape Fear Regional Theater and the New Children’s Area in the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Director Bor Thorp and producer Darlene Holmes Ransom will present "LumBEES: Women of the Dark Water" at the Cape Fear Region Theater in Fayetteville in June. The theatrical staging will include Lumbee musicians and performers including the Carters, Lorna McNeill Ricotta, Alexis Jones and John Oxendine; and Lumbee women telling there life’s story.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_lumBEES_1.jpgDirector Bor Thorp and producer Darlene Holmes Ransom will present "LumBEES: Women of the Dark Water" at the Cape Fear Region Theater in Fayetteville in June. The theatrical staging will include Lumbee musicians and performers including the Carters, Lorna McNeill Ricotta, Alexis Jones and John Oxendine; and Lumbee women telling there life’s story.

Staff writer