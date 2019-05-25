Festival for unity is June 8

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Community Connection has scheduled the second installment of the CommU.N.I.T.Y. festival on June 8.

Carnival is the theme for this year’s free event, which will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at Northeast Park, located at 500 Hornet Road in Lumberton.

“The purpose of this event is to bring people together,” said Yvonne Bowden, festival coordinator. “We’re neighbors, we’re a community. We need to come together.”

Free food will be offered as long as it lasts. Entertainment will include live performances, D.J. Shoobie, games, a bounce house and water slide. Attendees also will have the chance to win raffled items.

Vendors are welcome at the event. The deadline for businesses and organizations to register is June 3. Contact Bowden at 717-461-5635 for information.

