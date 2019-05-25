Festival for unity is June 8

LUMBERTON — For one Lumberton woman, every item has a price, it just takes the highest bidder to find it.

For about 12 years, Karen Price, 54, and her husband have been finding the price that’s right through auctions at her family run auction house aptly called Karen’s Auction Company.

She considers herself lucky that the business remains a success despite the growing market online.

“Antiques are not what they use to be. The internet has really killed that market, especially glassware,” Price said. “You can punch it in and buy whatever you want on the internet.”

One of the reasons for the success could be that residents are always looking for a good deal.

“It’s the thrill of the hunt,” Price said.

Price’s love for auctions began sometime around 2000.

“My boss took me to my first auction ever and I was hooked from day one. You hear me? Hooked,” she said.

Soon after retirement, Price and her husband decided to open an auction house.

“We both went to auctioneer school and got our auctioneer license,” Price said. “There’s actually a North Carolina Licensure Board, so you have to be licensed.”

The alternative to going to auctioneer school is working a certain amount of hours under an auctioneer as an apprentice.

“The hard part is not calling the bids,” she said. “The hard part is keeping up with the paperwork and following all of the rules and regulations.”

Karen’s Auction Company, a 4,000-square-foot building sitting on Indian Heritage Road, holds auctions once a month about 10 times year. Price’s auctions are held on the second Saturday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will clear out at about 9 p.m., she said. Over the course of a month, Price fills the house to the brim with items and empties it out during an auction.

“I can clean this building in a night,” she said. “I’ve gotten better over time, but I’m really not like the tobacco auctioneers.”

Price gets a lot of peddlers looking to resale items, antique dealers, flea market merchants, collectors and just regular folks looking for a steal. Her theory is that you only need two people to get a good auction going.

“I have some people in 11 years they’ve missed one or two auctions at the most. I mean they are die-hard,” Price said.

The evening is considered “date night” for other locals.

“They come for the entertainment,” she said.

While most auctioneers get their items by buying and selling, about 90 percent of Price’s auction items come from consignments and estates.

“A lot of it is just word of mouth,” Price said. “I have a lot of people that live out of state and have a relative that might have died here in town, and they don’t know what to do with their stuff.”

Usually, Price and her husband pack up the entire contents of the estate to take to the auction house to be auctioned off.

“Most people don’t like a lot of people walking around in their home,” she said.

Price most recently completed her first tag sale, which involves going into an estate and pricing all of the items as opposed to auctioning them off to the highest bidder.

“We went in their home and they took what they wanted, but there was just so much stuff to move,” she said. “We decided that we would do a tag sale for them.”

Price held two sales for the estate, and items left over were taken to the auction house.Price said she once had two men come from Raleigh looking for new-century furniture. The two didn’t like each other, so they got into a bidding war.

“They were determined they were going to outbid each other,” she said.

Grandmothers looking for toys and games for their grandchildren are also a competitive bunch.

“The grandmas are my favorite,” Price said. “They go hard for those grandkids.”

Price’s biggest sale came years ago when she got a Marx Tin Toy space game.

“The people that brought it in didn’t realize what they had,” Price said.

Price said when she posted the item on the internet, she began getting calls from people as far away as California wanting more pictures.

“You could hear a pin drop that night because I had a man bidding on the telephone and I had a man sitting right here,” Price said.

The toy sold for $900 to man in Wilmington.

Stranger items have made it to the auction floor.

“I had one guy who asked me to sale his gold teeth,” Price said.

They actually sold.

“I don’t remember for how much, but I can’t forget that sale,” Price said.

Another strange auction for Price was the late local minister Billy Locklear’s infamous collection of statutes.

“This place was filled with so many statutes,” Price said.

Price’s next bunch of items will be auctioned off on June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSCN6931_ne2019516164738735.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSCN6933_ne2019516164823397.jpg

Lumberton woman finds thrill in finding items, deals for her auction House

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor