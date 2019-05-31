Those who gave all honored

May 31, 2019 robesonian Features 0
Commander Billy Ray Jacobs led the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 in its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the downtown plaza pavilion in Lumberton on Monday at 11 a.m. During the ceremony, a reef was dedicated to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

