Lumberton High student wins welding sculpture contest

May 31, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Lumberton High School junior Diana Iraheta recently won the top price in a Welding Sculpture contest in Greensboro for her detailed eagle sculpture. She recently learned that she had received a full scholarship to Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida, upon graduation.

GREENSBORO — Students at the Robeson County Career Center traveled to Greensboro in April and returned home with a little more gold and silver than they had when they left.

About 30 girls and boys participated against other secondary and post-secondary students in more than 130 contests with more than 3,000 in attendance at the N.C. SkillsUSA State Competitions. While in Greensboro, many of the students either won or placed as a top-three finisher. Students represented each of the 12 programs at the Career Center.

A young girl who got her citizenship several months ago beat a field of more than 20 entries in the Welding Sculpture contest. Diana Iraheta, a junior at Lumberton High School, spent two years working on the winning sculpture, which was of an eagle with the detail that was required.

She recently learned that she has received a full scholarship to Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Many of the students not only competed at a high level, but were offered post-secondary opportunities and job placement upon graduation.

Each and every year, Career Center students move on to high-paying jobs and post-secondary opportunities as masons, carpenters, electricians, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, welders, information technologists, drafters, plumbers, and automotive specialists.

