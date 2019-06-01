Couple reach marriage milestone

June 1, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — William Ernest Anderson Sr. and Mary Wilkins Anderson will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday.

The two were united in matrimony on June 1, 1969, in Dillon, South Carolina.

Together they have three children: William Ernest Anderson Jr., Timothy Shon Anderson and Natasha Lynn Anderson. They also have five grandchildren: Christian Tyler Kelbaugh, Darci Elise Anderson, Kylie Grace Anderson, Kendall Blake Anderson and Torin James Anderson.

The couple owned Pates Drive-In on West Fifth Street in Lumberton for 33 years, before retiring in 2016. They currently live in Lumberton.

Their children, along with other family members and friends, will commemorate their matrimonial milestone with a surprise party this Saturday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_William-Ernest-Anderson-Sr-Mary-Wilkins-Anderson-page-001.jpg

Staff report