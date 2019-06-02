Rhubarb has international history and tastes good in a pie

Shown is grandma's rhubarb pie ready for cutting. The pie is made with freshly grown rhubarb, sugar, all-purpose flour, cold butter and some ready-made Pillsbury pie crust. Shown is grandma's rhubarb pie ready for cutting. The pie is made with freshly grown rhubarb, sugar, all-purpose flour, cold butter and some ready-made Pillsbury pie crust. Shown is a rhubarb plant, which has green and purple celery-like stalks with elephant ears on top. The perennial is typically grown in the Midwest and is known for it's tart flavor. Shown is a rhubarb plant, which has green and purple celery-like stalks with elephant ears on top. The perennial is typically grown in the Midwest and is known for it's tart flavor.

LUMBERTON — Rhubarb pie is not in the recipe books of Southern cooks.

My history with growing and cooking rhubarb goes back to the Midwest, where many farms had patches of the stuff. Rhubarb is a perennial there and taken for granted as a familiar slice of the culinary and cultural landscape.

Like many unique and flavorful foods — okra comes to mind — rhubarb gets mixed reviews. My mother loved it, but rhubarb’s tart flavor is too much for many palates, and it has not surged in popularity.

In college I had a roommate, an agriculture major who was obsessed with the word, not the plant or food. He claimed that movie extras would repeat “rhubarb” over and over when asked to make background conversation.

Needless to say, his friends got him rhubarb pie instead of birthday cake. But rhubarb is no joke.

I grew some two or three years ago. I’ve attached a photo of that crop to demonstrate what rhubarb looks like — green and purple celery-like stalks with elephant ears on top (the leaves are mildly toxic).

That summer, there was one plant, but I harvested enough to make two small batches of sauce. Not knowing what I was doing, I cut it up, threw it in a pot with some sugar, and in a few magical minutes it was rhubarb sauce.

That was the last I saw of that crop. It just disappeared, which I attributed to cutting too many stalks, so the roots could not support the plant into another season.

Wrong. The problem with rhubarb is that it cannot tolerate the heat of Southern summers. Here, it is an annual. Nevertheless, some regional garden experts, such as Felder Rushing, include rhubarb in their growing guides.

Few native Southerners are aware of the wonders of rhubarb. Some, not all, transplanted Northerners are familiar with this mostly rural vegetable.

Rhubarb, for all its fruit-like qualities, is classified as a vegetable. It is the definition of tart, which is a fruit quality. It is juicy and not stringy despite its celery-like appearance.

Historically, rhubarb is believed to be of Chinese origin. Marco Polo reportedly had it on his to-do list. Traveling by the Silk Road, it was more expensive than many of the famous spices that came with it on camel caravans.

Why would something so valuable be mixed with strawberries to make pies and jams? It is considered heresy to hide the complex and unique flavor of rhubarb or figs behind the common strawberry.

Google rhubarb pie and a recipe at Allrecipes.com will pop up. It was the first choice Google offered, but a video was included, making it look like a piece of cake.

Four cups of fresh rhubarb, 1.33 cups of sugar, six tablespoons of all-purpose flour, a tablespoon of cold butter and a Pillsbury pie crust (top and bottom) is all it takes. A little egg wash and sugar on top with a few slits in the top crust, and into a 450-degree oven for 15 minutes, then another 40 minutes at 350.

I am a better gardener than a cook, so even simple recipes often baffle me. While making the famous Atlantic Beach pie, I was embarrassed to learn that separating yolks from egg whites was beyond my skill level. At first.

In the kitchen, I panic easily. Too much egg wash? Is the top browning too fast? Is a 9-inch Pyrex pie plate OK? Is the flour in the unmarked storage container all-purpose? Is my rhubarb mature or did I cut it too early?

Growing rhubarb proved uncomplicated. I ordered eight roots from Burpees around Christmas. They send garden catalogs in the middle of winter to drive us crazy.

The roots arrived in early March for immediate planting. Lavished with compost, they peeked out of the ground in two weeks or so.

Ever the optimist, I planted them in one of my microclimates, featuring some shade during the day. I am hopeful this strategy may magically transform my rhubarb into perennials.

The plants grew wonderfully during a cool and wet spring. Last weekend, I cut a dozen stalks, which turned out to be exactly four cups. This past week is a rhubarb lover’s worst nightmare with temperatures nearing 100 and unrelenting sun.

As I write, the pie is in the oven, and my anticipation is growing. I removed the foil during the final few minutes for the perfect golden brown crust.

On the cutting board, the pie is picture perfect. Although my doubts remain, it is exhilarating to see this thing of beauty.

After letting it cool, the moment of truth arrived. And … perfect … tart, sweet and not runny.

Is this a one and done? It depends on the weather. The heat may wilt the many remaining immature stalks, but I hope not. There may be some rhubarb sauce, crumble and another pie in my future.

Do I recommend rhubarb to my gardening friends? Only if you fondly remember grandma’s rhubarb pie, and you want to take a trip down memory lane.

I’ve heard Whole Foods carries rhubarb. That’s an easier solution than growing your own.

The cost for my experiment was high. Each root is $13.95, and I bought eight, so if I am unable to keep my rhubarb alive in the heat, each slice of the pie costs about $15.

There was entertainment value, and the satisfaction of growing my own rhubarb. I had fun on an afternoon when it was too hot to go outside.

There are more hot afternoons ahead, and I’m not out of pie projects. The next one is all about the South with a little hometown Lumberton thrown in.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

