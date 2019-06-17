LUMBERTON — “Much Ado About Nothing” leads off Purple Door Production’s summer season.

Purple Door, in partnership with the Robeson Community College Foundation, will present a modern, picnic version of Shakespeare’s classic romance for seven days in June and July.

The comedy, set to the great jazz songs of George Gershwin, welcomes all to the newest Robeson Community College theater space, the RCC Atrium. This enclosed, tree canopied garden, is open to the sky and creates the atmosphere for a play set in an Italian villa garden. The Atrium will allow actors and audience to interact directly.

The twinkle of garden lights under the stars sets the scene for this modern version of the “dance of love,” while enjoying ice cold drinks and fruit plates with the actors. Audience members can even bring their favorite lawn chair.

This production is an acting/workshop residency through a grant from Kiwanis of Robeson Lumberton and Grassroots grant of Robeson County Arts Council through the North Carolina Arts Council.

The show will run at 7 p.m. on June 25-27, July 2, and July 5-7. Doors open each evening at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-show of Gershwin standards performed by regional singers. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Special group tickets are available.

The rain location will be at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium Theater on the RCC campus.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Purple Door Production at 910-224-4000, the RCC Foundation at 910-272-3700.