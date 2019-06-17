Senior Miss Lumbee Pageant July 1

Shown is 2018 Senior Ms. Lumbee Lumbee Wanda Hammonds with this year’s contestants: Sharon Jones, Dale Hunt, Betty Brewington and Marilyn Bullard. The pageant will take place July 1 at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo

