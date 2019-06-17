Robeson County residents chose ‘Beautiful’ babies

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The votes have been counted and the most beautiful babies in Robeson County have been chosen: Princess Ansley Leanor Schmitz and Prince Braylon Lance Regan.

This year’s Beautiful Baby Contest, held by the Robeson County Partnership for Children, raised $6,500. The money will benefit the Exploration Station, an interactive learning museum on North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton.

Prince Regan is the son of Brandon Regan and LaQuanda Jones. Princess Schmitz is the daughter of Matthew and April Schmitz.

Each beautiful baby will receive $100, a parade magnet, a trophy and a crown or tiara. Second- through sixth-place winners also will receive trophies. The top 12 babies will be featured in the partnership’s 2020 calendar, which will be released in the fall.

The calendar also will feature the following 10 babies, who are listed in alphabetical order: Adeline Boon, whose parents are Paige Sealey and Josh Boone; Joshua Chandler, whose parents are Rafael and Bridget Chandler; Becklynn Jules Chavis, whose parents are Nicholas and Lindsay Chavis; James Cole Dial, whose parents are Victor Dial and Alexis Fields; Sapphira Ra’Niya Hunt, whose parents are Porsha and Willie Hunt; Markas Jones, whose parents are Annete Hayes and Chris Jones; Annagail Little, whose parents are Teague and Lauren Little; Christopher Nelson, whose parent is Latisha McQueen; Kingsley Roberson, whose parent is Willie Roberson; and Asher Grey Sampson, whose parent is Meghan Maynor.

