St. Pauls teen gets top seller cookie title

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — Chloe Edge recently was named Robeson County’s top seller for the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program by Girl Scouts-N.C. Coastal Pines.

Edge, of St. Pauls, sold 3,513 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the sells window of Jan. 12 through March 3. She also was last year’s top seller. Coming in second was Jazmin Locklear, of Lumber Bridge. She sold 2,032 boxes. Autumn Walters, of Lumberton, came in third with 1,602 boxes sold.

Top sellers for local areas receive a top-seller custom patch and have their names in next year’s Cookie Gram.

There are 229 Girl Scouts representing 14 troops in Robeson County. They sold a total of 61,716 boxes of cookies.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a long-held tradition for Girl Scouts, and the program is about more than “what is in the box,” according to Kelly Griffin, Coastal Pines’ Product Sales director. Scouts learn valuable life skills, including how to manage money and set goals through exercising entrepreneurship.

“Each Girl Scout that sold a box of cookies this year became an entrepreneur in the largest girl-led business in the world, and we are excited to celebrate all that they accomplished during the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program,” she said.

Along with the cookie sales benefiting the girls directly, it also raises money for the Girl Scout program to keep raising future leaders, she said.

Including the Girl Scouts, the program recognizes the military men and women serving the United States. The council’s Operation Cookie Drop exceeded its goal by collecting donations to send more than 108,000 boxes to men and women in uniform. More than a million boxes have been sent since 2005.

The entire state of North Carolina sold more than 3 million boxes of cookies with more than 11,000 Girl Scouts participating. The average number of boxes sold was 272 by each participant, but more than 300 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each. The first-place winner in the state, Alyssa Judkins, sold 12,474 boxes.

For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, go online to www.ncccoastalpines.org.

Staff report