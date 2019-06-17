Carolina Civic Center reveals a season of tributes, local talent, classics and a holiday favorite

Courtesy photo The Carolina Civic Center will pay tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash with a performance titled “One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash.” The show, which will take place on Oct. 26, is part the 2019-20 Mainstage Series, which was unveiled recently by the theater. Courtesy photo The Carolina Civic Center will pay tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash with a performance titled “One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash.” The show, which will take place on Oct. 26, is part the 2019-20 Mainstage Series, which was unveiled recently by the theater. Courtesy photo Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band will perform Nov. 7 at the Carolina Civic Center as part of the 2019-20 Mainstage Series. The performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council. Courtesy photo Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band will perform Nov. 7 at the Carolina Civic Center as part of the 2019-20 Mainstage Series. The performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Madison Cain performs “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during the Carolina Civic Center’s 2019-20 Mainstage Season announcement celebration. “The Wizard of Oz” will be the final show of the season and is scheduled to run June 11-14, 2020. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Madison Cain performs “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during the Carolina Civic Center’s 2019-20 Mainstage Season announcement celebration. “The Wizard of Oz” will be the final show of the season and is scheduled to run June 11-14, 2020.

LUMBERTON — Before closing the season with the musical adaptation of “Annie,” the Carolina Civic Center unveiled its 2019-2020 Mainstage Series that will feature tributes, local talent, classics and a holiday favorite.

At the season reveal party that took place recently at the historic downtown theater, Richard Sceiford, Civic Center Foundation director, thanked sponsors, board members and staff for their support during the 2018-19 season and gave previews of the upcoming season for which tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

Opening the season on Sept. 13 will be “What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience.”

As one of the pioneers of Motown, singer-songwriter and producer Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of R&B music and is considered one of its greatest artists of all time. Soul man Brian Owens is often referred to as the “second coming of Marvin Gaye.” Owens has performed at the White House for First Lady Michelle Obama. The tribute to the legendary artist includes selections that span Gaye’s music-making career. Early solo hits such as “Can I Get a Witness” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” share space with “You’re All I Need to Get By” and other classic duets. Hits and crowd-pleasers such as “Let’s Get It On” or “Got To Give It Up” will be performed.

On Oct. 26, the theater will continue the tributes with a nod to some of the biggest names in rock and roll. “One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash” is a night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950s rock and roll. The concert takes audience back to Dec. 4, 1956, the night when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll — Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash — gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.

This tribute to that memorable night features nationally acclaimed cast members who have an uncanny sound, and the look and feel of the original legends. The production also features an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band.

Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band will perform Nov. 7.

For the past 18 years, Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band has offered a musical experience that includes a unique blend of country, pop, bluegrass and Americana. They became a household name on Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent,” gaining the attention of millions and earning their spot as semifinalists. Their ability to manipulate popular songs and add their own personal style immediately captivated audiences both in studio and throughout homes in America by appealing to lovers of all genres of music.

Rebekah Revels Lowry gave a taste of the eighth annual “A Robeson County Christmas” show during the reveal party with a performance of “Oh Holy Night” that received a standing ovation.

In addition to Revels, this year’s show features X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler, Jef the Mime, the dancing of “The Civettes” and performances by the show’s youth cast. The theater will be decorated for Christmas and there will be appearances by Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus.

“This always sells out,” Sceiford said. “We have such amazing talent here.”

The show will run Dec. 12- 15 with evening and matinee performances.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Drifters, will take the stage on Feb. 7. “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “There Goes My Baby,” and “Stand by Me” are some of the hits the audience can expect.

The Drifters originally formed in the 1950s — 60 years ago. From the start, the term “Drifters” was used to denote performers who “drifted” in and out of the group. All of the original members are long deceased and, in fact, the last original member departed the group more than 40 years ago. Robert Wiggins, the longest current member, has been with the group 30 years and worked with three original members.

The annual “My Time to Shine” talent competition will make its return on March 21, and this year’s winner, Alexis Jones, gave a taste of the talent in Robeson County with a performance of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s World” at the reveal party

The talent show includes all categories of talent, singing, dancing, instrumental and more. Auditions will be held to determine who gets to perform for a chance at the cash and gift prizes, and the grand prize of $1,000.

With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker will deliver a unique voice through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul on April 17. Tucker’s melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry.

She has opened for internationally-acclaimed artists, including Norah Jones, Lisa Fischer, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Hamiet Bluett, Javon Jackson, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and Indigo Girls.

Closing the upcoming season will be the musical “The Wizard of Oz,” directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary. Madison Cain, playing the role of Dorothy, gave a preview of the the classic with a performance of “Somewhere over the Rainbow” during the reveal party.

The showtimes are June 11-14, 2020, with evening and matinee performances.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be bought online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person or with a credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be bought at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before a performance.

Performances for upcoming season include tributes, local talent and more

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

