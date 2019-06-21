Blind Boys lead off GPAC’s 2019-20 Professional Artist Series

June 21, 2019
By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has announced its 2019-20 Professional Artist Series.

The season is highlighted by Grammy- and Tony Award-winning performances and more. Season tickets go on sale July 30, and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 19.

The season begins Sept. 12 with Blind Boys of Alabama. The five-time Grammy-winning group known for its contemporary, bluesy gospel has been recognized with Lifetime Achievement status for touring and performing for 70 years.

Returning to GPAC by popular demand and with an all-new performance on Sept. 20 is Extreme Escapes & Illusions. The longest-running Queen tribute, “Queen Nation,” will perform on Oct. 11 and Cirque Mei, a Chinese cirque spectacle, will be on stage Oct. 27 for a 4 p.m. matinee.

The Givens Center is presenting the farcical comedy “Noises Off” as part of its annual artist-in-residency program in which GPAC brings professional talent from New York and Los Angeles to work on an original production for GPAC’s season. Performances are scheduled for Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.

Two spectacular holiday performances will highlight the annual series this year. The UNCP Holiday Extravaganza, featuring songs by the UNCP Music Department, is Nov. 22 and The Nutcracker Ballet will perform Nov. 24 with a 4 p.m. matinee.

Spring is Tony Award season, and GPAC has three Tony Award-winning musicals scheduled. “Bandstand” takes the stage Jan. 29, “The Color Purple” will be presented March 2 and “An American in Paris” will be performed on April 28.

GPAC will present the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 18.

“We are very proud of the quality of performances we bring to our region,” said James Bass, GPAC executive director. “Nearly every one of our shows this season has received major award recognition, whether it be a Tony or a Grammy or a Merlin Award, which the performers in Extreme Illusions have won. And that’s like the Grammys of magic.”

Many of the performances in the 2019-20 Professional Artist Series come with the option to add the Act I Diner’s Club, a pre-show gourmet dinner, for an additional charge.

To see the entire season lineup and learn more about Act 1 Diner’s Club and other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. You can also follow GPAC on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

