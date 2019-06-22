New manager wants to see farmers market in Lumberton grow

LUMBERTON — Nothing says summer more than fresh fruits and vegetables from a local farmers market.
The Lumberton Farmers Market is welcoming the season with a new manager and a Summer Extravaganza on June 29 at its home at Ninth and Elm streets.
The usual suspects will be on hand — sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and more. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will have a crew on hand making smoothies, veggie quesadillas, corn on the cob, blueberry cobbler and more.
“Food samples and a recipe packets will be available for everyone,” said Janice Fields, Family and Consumer Sciences agent. “Almost everything will be made from produce available at the farmers market on Saturday.”
In the information booth will be April Pittman, the new farmers market manager. Pittman, who spent the past 10 years teaching high school agriculture, joined the market this spring.
“I am doing this because I love to support local farmers,” Pittman said. “I like being outdoors and working in the fields.”
Pittman spent six years working for Powers Family Farm in the Barker Ten Mile area. She understands farm life here.
“Yes, I enjoyed working in tobacco too,” Pittman said. “Working for the Powers gave me an idea of how farmers made the transition from tobacco.”
Today, Powers Family Farm grows strawberries, blueberries and vegetables for sale at its produce stand on Barker Church Road and at the Lumberton farmers market.
The Pittman family is all about agriculture. April participated in 4-H and Future Farmers of America, becoming a state officer. Her husband, Lee, teaches agriculture at Lumberton High School.
Pittman brings more than passion to the market; she brings a depth of knowledge and skills.
“A few years into teaching, the farm-to-table movement took hold, and I was hooked,” she said. “Farmers markets are good for the agricultural economy, and locally grown food is better for the environment.
“Our prices are better than the supermarkets, and the real bonus is that fresh produce tastes so much better.”
Pittman plans to infuse new energy and directions at the market. More vendors and customers is a prime directive, and she will ramp up social media and other marketing to get there.
“We’d like to attract younger customers,” Pittman said. “Social media is where they are at, and we will keep our sites busy and develop an email newsletter worth viewing.”
Pittman will branch out to produced jams, jellies, meat, and crafts, including jewelry, soaps and candles. That has not been a part of the farmers market in the past, but products other than food are important to markets elsewhere.
“I believe expanding what we offer at the market will attract more customers,” she said. “The rule is they have to be made in Robeson County, and for food, they must be state certified.”
A new product that Pittman believes will be popular is pasture-raised pork. Farmsland Farms, which already sells beef, fruits and vegetables at the market, will offer pork with an all new flavor.
Besides the Farmers Market Summer Extravaganza, Pittman is planning other events through the summer, including a pollinator program and food demonstrations.
Customers and vendors can meet Pittman at her new information booth, where they can also get recipes and food tips of all kinds.
