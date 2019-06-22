Public library lines up fun summer activities

June 22, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Lauren Piszczor - Contributing columnist
Piszczor

The summer season is an exciting time for Robeson County Public Library. New books are hitting the shelves, programs are being planned, and Summer Reading has begun.

Make the library a priority on your summer list and join us for the fun.

The Summer Reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” has started and will run until Aug. 10. This program is free for all ages. Stop in to any of our locations to register and receive a reading log. Children and teens read 20 minutes a day for a total of 600 minutes and adults read four titles to earn a prize. Please note prizes are available only while supplies last. When a reading log is turned in, the patron is automatically entered into a grand prize drawing. There is only one turn-in per patron for the program.

The Youth Services Department is bringing fun special events to the library for summer reading this year. Children’s rock group Big Bang Boom will be at two locations on Thursday. Rock out at 11 a.m. in Lumberton and 2 p.m. in Pembroke. Birds of Prey will be returning for an educational and entertaining program featuring live birds in Lumberton on July 11 at 11 a.m. Last, but not least, the live play, “One Small Step,” will be performed in Lumberton on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.

The Youth Services Department asks that large groups call to reserve seats for each event as space is limited.

There will be four dates for Movie Monday starting Monday. Movies are shown in Lumberton at 3 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium. Storytimes also are being offered at all locations this summer. Please visit our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org to learn when storytime is being held at your local branch and to see what movie dates are coming up next. You can also come to the library or give us a call for more information. The Lego Club, STEM Club and Magna-Tiles programs are back on their regular scheduled days.

The Robeson County Public Library is here for all your information needs. We look forward to assisting our community and enjoy the bonds we create between our staff and the patrons. If you are a library user, thank you for your patronage. If you don’t have a library card, stop and visit us sometime. We are ready to enjoy summer and all the fun along the way.

Piszczor
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Website-Picture-2-.jpgPiszczor

Lauren Piszczor

Contributing columnist

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.