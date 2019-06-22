Babies chase Cinderella crown in Dallas

June 22, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Jacobs
Smith
Zela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, and Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, will compete at the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas July 19-26. Both babies have a chance to win thousands in scholarship money.

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton babies will be competing in the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas this summer.

Zela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, and Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, qualified for the international competition after winning the state titles in their age divisions.

Smith, who is the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Baby, is the daughter of Mark and Candace Smith of the Allenton community. Jacobs, the 2019 N.C. Cinderella Infant, is the daughter of James and Aja Jacobs of the Saddletree community.

The International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant will take place July 19-26 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. They both have a chance to win thousands in scholarship money as they compete against hundreds of other babies from across the country.

Cinderella is based on a three-tiered system of competitions. Participants start out on the local level and based on their performance can advance to the state level of competition and then proceed to the final level of competition, the international pageant. The Baby Pageant participants compete in three areas of competition: Baby Playtime, Party Wear and Casual Wear. There is a collective judging segment following each of the onstage modeling competitions.

Cinderella is unique in that it uses the official Cinderella Runway/Modeling Music with electronic tones and signals designed to aid participants in their onstage modeling presentations.

Jacobs
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_HeadshotEdit.jpgJacobs

Smith
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_received_527757887761746.jpegSmith

Zela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, and Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, will compete at the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas July 19-26. Both babies have a chance to win thousands in scholarship money.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_FB_IMG_1560118331509.jpgZela Lynlee Jacobs, 1, and Tatum Elizabeth Smith, 2, will compete at the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas July 19-26. Both babies have a chance to win thousands in scholarship money.

Staff report