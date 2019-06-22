Babies chase Cinderella crown in Dallas

“Just take those old records off the shelf … I’d rather sit and listen to them by myself. Today’s music ain’t got the same soul … I like that old time rock and roll.” — Bob Seger.

I can remember showing one of my daughters a cassette tape. “What is this?” she said. “It’s what we used to listen to … .” I responded. She held the tape up to her ear and responded: “I don’t hear anything … .”

None of us expected her — 6 at the time — to know what a cassette tape was. You should have seen her face when I showed her an 8-track. And just a few weeks ago, I watched her struggle to figure out how to open a CD. But I digress — let me get back on track — oh, how times have changed.

Was Bob Seger a clairvoyant? That’s not to decide here, but I think his lyrics, today, are a poignant reminder of where we are. Things have changed, and few will debate it. I have these conversations with people from time to time in which we talk about “the good old days,” when we had cassettes, and 8-tracks — and records. Now everything is a “stream” or a “download” or its “virtual.”

New possibilities are exciting, but at heart I think we still have trouble accepting change. I haven’t bought a DVD in a long time. And like growing numbers of Americans, we cut the cable cord and now we stream most of our movies. But we still have a bookshelf full of movies that, frankly, we never watch because it’s easier to stream the same movie on Netflix.

You see, what always attracted me to albums, movies and books was not just the content, but the artwork and the packaging that came with them. Today an “album” is little more than a piece of digital information we pull up on our device, sometimes with a tiny photo of “the album cover.” As a teenager, a new album release was an event. Sometimes we had a buddy at the record store who tipped us off that the new stuff had just arrived and when we could be the first to buy it, and then while listening to the record, we read liner notes, looked at photos and art. Those days are gone.

Not too many years ago, I had a conversation with some audiophile friends about the benefits of analog vs. digital (records or digital downloads). My friends told me the difference between the two was great. But why then did the compact disc replace the vinyl record as the go-to medium for recorded music? I still had a stack of records from my early years, and decided I would invest in a new turntable and celebrate the nostalgia. To my surprise, I did discover a couple of occasions when my friends were right about the difference in sound. Some vinyl, indeed, sounded better than the digital format. I had so many questions.

So, I found someone who would know — my friend Dr. Mark Andersen, world-class musician, scholar and educator. And he explained it to me in a way that made sense. First, the sound difference has a lot to do with the mastering process in which the sounds are mixed into the final recording. There are varying differences for how digital and analog are treated. However, Mark shared with me that the reality is this: A compact disc is simply that — compact music. The sound waves are compressed (imagine squeezing all of your clothes into one small suitcase as opposed to comfortably laying them out in a larger case). When music files are compressed, they generally lose sound quality. Obviously not enough to be too noticeable, but in some cases you can hear the difference.

The truth is — Mark is right, and so are my audiophile friends — vinyl records do in fact produce a warmer, sometimes wider range of audible sounds. I just can’t stuff 200 records into my back pocket no matter how hard I try. I can, however, cram a few hundred songs into my iPhone and carry those around anywhere. And while the fidelity of the sound may not in fact be better, it’s just easier for me to load music onto my electronic device.

That leaves me with this: I can listen to my favorite digital files in my car, on my phone or on walks with my earbuds. Listening to records is a more reserved affair that involves a strong cup of coffee or a glass of wine, a comfortable room, and a table where I can open my records, browse through the artwork in the gatefold, read the lyrics and liner notes and take in a true listening experience. To reiterate: It’s an experience not just a pastime.

Bob Dylan said, “The times they are a changin’…” and I don’t look at change with dread. Technology improves our lives. In this case, it’s made listening to music more accessible, and in some ways more affordable. There is a time and place for my records. Good feelings, warm memories, the pleasure of harmonious sound. For the record (no pun intended) most of my albums are from the 1970s and 80s. It was a golden time in music and I prefer to hear those songs with pops and crackles.

Technology has not robbed us; it’s just given us more options, and that’s good, isn’t it?

To quote another of my favorite rock-and-rollers, Billy Joel: “You know the good ol’ days weren’t always good, and tomorrow ain’t as bad as it seems.”

Bass https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_James-Bass_120171113101053828_ne20181015171414643.jpg Bass

Technology expands options for enjoying music

James Bass Contributing columnist