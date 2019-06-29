Reading on July 17 to feature poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green will present an hour reading of her literary works on July 17 at 1 p.m.

The event, which will be in the BB&T room of the Workforce Development Building at Robeson Community College, is presented by the Robeson County Arts Council and Book’Em. A workshop will take place earlier that day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Participants can register online at www.bookemnc.org.

Green, a native of North Caroline, is a writer and poet whose publications include “Dead on Arrival,” “Dead on Arrival and New Poems,” “Masks,” “Conjure Blues,” the play titled “Blue Opal” and “Feeding the Light.”

Her work has appeared in publications such as “The Crucible,” “Obsidian,” Essence magazine, “Callaloo,” and “Black Gold: An Anthology of Black Poetry,” among many others.

In 2014, the North Carolina native was inducted into the state’s Literary Hall of Fame and was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. In 2009 she served as the North Carolina Piedmont Laureate. Among other honors, she was named the 2016 Lenoir-Rhyne University Writer-in-Residence and received a 2007 Sam Ragan Award for Contributions to the Fine Arts of North Carolina and a 2003 North Carolina Award, the state’s highest civilian honor for significant contributions to the state and nation in fine art, literature, public service and science.

