Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina 2019 rodeo expands to 3 nights

LAKE WACCAMAW — Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina is expanding its 2019 rodeo to three nights.

The rodeo will be held at 8 p.m. on Aug. 15, 16 and 17 at the Boys and Girls Homes Farm and Benton/BTS Arena and Exhibition Center. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

“Last year we filled the arena both nights,” said Amanda Thompson, equine manager and events coordinator. “We had to turn people away at the gates, and we knew that we had to do something to allow more people to enjoy this evening of entertainment for the entire family.”

Thomas Linton Rodeo is providing the Southern Rodeo Association-sanctioned event. This means it will include top riders participating in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding.

“We are excited to bring this experience back again this year,” Boys and Girls Homes President Gary Faircloth said. “Vendors and sponsors are already lining up to provide a full entertainment event.”

Tickets for the event will only be sold at the gates. General admission is $15. Military and first responders get in for $12 with ID. Admission for children ages 4 through 10 is $5 and children 3 and under get in for free. All proceeds benefit the children of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

“We encourage everyone to arrive as the gates open to ensure admission,” Thompson said. “We know that there is going to be a high demand this year and early arrival will allow you to get a good seat and enjoy the vendors.”

For more information, or to become a sponsor or a vendor for the event, contact Amanda Thompson at 910-646-3083.

