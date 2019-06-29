Public library can fuel and renew love of reading

When I moved to Lumberton 30 some years ago, the first thing I did was look at the map to see how close it was to the beaches.

Being from the great state of Ohio, my beach experience was limited. I did take a few trips to the beaches at Lake Erie, and, oh yeah, there was that one time I took a dip in the Ohio River after a frat party at college, but that was about the extent of it.

To be quite honest, the beach was one of the reasons I moved here. Now that beach season is upon us, I thought I would put a small twist on the “How to get in Shape for the Beach” angle and look at “How to get in shape at the beach.” Most people, myself included, look at a beach trip as the time to get some “R and R.” While resting should be part of it, we also need to find ways to keep up our exercise routine.

In sunny Southern California, working out at the beach is a common practice. There are boardwalks for skating and even areas such as the famous Muscle Beach where folks can work out on strength equipment and flex their muscles for the tourists. Not that I am advocating packing up your Bowflex and setting it up oceanfront, but rather there are plenty of activities you can do without the benefit of too much equipment.

The sand is a great medium for exercise. The sandy surface has some give that makes exercise easier on the ankle, hip and knee joints. Also, when exercising in the deeper sand, the resistance is increased, making the workout tougher. Aquatic exercise is also enhanced when working out in the ocean. The waves and currents provide a resistance that cannot be duplicated in a regular swimming pool. The salt water also increases buoyancy.

Here are some ways to get in a great workout beach style:

— Talk a walk: Walking on the beach is a super cardio workout. Keep in mind, however, that the deeper the sand, the tougher the going. If you are not into high intensity walking, then opt for low tide and packed sand or a pier or boardwalk. Usually the wind is a factor as well, so it is best to start your walk with the wind in your face so you will have a tailwind for the end of your walk. Thirty to 45 minutes a day will be just right.

— Run for it: Runners who cross train at the beach can reap all sorts of benefits. Again, the stress on the joints is less, high sand running can really give your legs a workout, and the scenery is fantastic. Keep in mind that your calf muscles may get a little sore from the shifting sand but the change of pace will keep your workouts fresh. Also, watch out for the surf fisherman so you don’t get tangled up in their lines.

— Yoga or meditation: If mind/body fitness is your passion, why not try some beachfront yoga? The ocean waves are excellent to help you get into the proper state of mind. Just make sure to pick early morning when the beach isn’t crowded with sunbathers or fishermen so you get the most peace out of your workout.

— Beachfront burpees: If CrossFit is your thing, the beach can be a great place to get in an outdoor W.O.D. Burpees, pushups, sit-ups and even farmer-carrying-some-buckets-of-sand are just a few of the creative options.

— Get into the swim: Don’t let the fear of sharks or other sea creatures scare you — there is nothing better than an ocean swim. Ocean swimming provides a great resistance not found in a lap pool. Stay close to shore, just past the breakers, in at least 4 feet of water. Swim parallel to the beach and be mindful of rip currents and surfers. Ocean swimming is much more difficult than lap swimming so you may need to reduce the amount of time in the water.

— Use the landscape to your advantage: There are plenty of both man-made and natural structures around the beach. Use the boardwalk or a large piece of driftwood to perform exercises such as sit-ups, push-ups or dips. Anything you can hang onto will work. Just don’t get crazy and try to do pull ups off of the pier or the shore patrol may pick you up.

Working out at the beach can be fun and make it easier to justify lying around the rest of the day. Make sure to drink plenty of water, use your sunscreen, sunglasses and swim goggles in the water. If you keep your exercise routine up while going to the beach, you can ensure that your swimsuit will still fit by summers end.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Hansen-Kathy.jpg

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist