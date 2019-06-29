Public library can fuel and renew love of reading

I consider a love of reading one of the greatest gifts given to me.
Some of my earliest memories were not just of my mother reading to me, but watching her after her work was completed for the day — as a nurse and a mother — curl up with a good book. She got her books from family, co-workers and the Robeson County Library.
I loved going to the library as a child and I still remember when she finally helped me pick out my first adult library book, “Mistress of Mellyn” by Victoria Holt. I was definitely hooked and went on to read thousands of books in my life — assigned reading and textbooks, biographies and political interest areas, the Bible and spiritual guidance, and how-to and self-help books. But by far most books I read were just for entertainment, such as mysteries, romance, thrillers, family sagas, etc.
Over the years because of work and family and with the help of technology what I replaced was not reading but going to the library. I purchased my books through clubs and I also bought a Kindle.
After 33 years of working for the state, I retired and rediscovered the Robeson County Library. I felt that childlike joy of going to the library all over again. It was a wonderful feeling. I found a first edition of “Mistress of Mellyn” published in 1960 and wondered if that was the exact copy I read so many years ago and with that find so many memories came to mind. But to my surprise, I also found a wide selection of current and relevant books I had never read. I was like a kid in a candy store.
The books were easy to access with attractive displays. A computer area was clean and quiet. The children’s library was colorful and filled with fun activities. The staff was so nice and helpful. I found myself going two and sometimes three days a week. I loved going to the library again.
In March of this year, I applied and was hired as a part-time circulation assistant. In training I learned of several other wonders of this new and up-to-date library. Two of my favorites I could access from my home using my library card. N.C. Live is a great resource to read books by North Carolina authors, to learn a new language, read newspaper or magazine articles and so much more. Secondly, Libby or e-inc Overdrive had thousands of books I could borrow to read right on my Kindle. I was amazed at the books I had paid for over the years and on this site I get them free just by using my library card. Needless to say, I am not only a happy reader but proud to be part of the library team.
If you are interested in audiobooks, DVDs, learning about new resources or just love to read, I hope you will come see us down at the library. Rediscover the library. Bring your children and give them a gift they will be able to use and enjoy their entire life. Hope to see you there!
Sandra Britt is a circulation assistant for the Robeson County Public Library.