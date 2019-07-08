Rennert crowns queens

July 8, 2019 robesonian Features 0
Erica J. Teets, left, recently was crowned the 2019-20 Miss Rennert, and O’Riyah J. Jacobs, right, was crowned Teen Miss Rennert. They are shown with Elizabeth D. Locklear, the town's mayor. The winners will represent the town of Rennert in parades and other pageants and by performing volunteer work during their reigns.

