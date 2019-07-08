Summer is underway at Robeson County Public Library and our theme is A Universe of Stories.

We had a wonderful kick-off party with music, registration and craft. We registered children and adults for Summer Reading, painted faces and created galaxy jars. We also had a visit from Big Bang Boom on June 27 for our first visitor of the summer.

However, you still have time to participate. We have our reading programs and more visitors coming.

For our adults, we have a reading log this year. Come in, register and get a reading log to complete and receive a prize. Prizes will be awarded while supplies last, so come in as soon as possible. We have food coupons and gadgets to give away.

For the children ages 17 and under we also have a reading log. Read for 20 minutes a day — you pick the reading material — fill in a circle and bring in your completed log. Everyone wins with reading, so you will get a prize as well. Not enough? OK then. Adults and children who turn in a completed reading log will be entered into a drawing for a Barnes and Nobles gift card.

How about we throw in some more programs? Want to see a play? Come see “One Small Step” performed by Bright Star Touring Theatre. This play will tell us, in a fun and dramatic way, the story of man’s first trip to the moon.

Would you rather see some animals this summer? Returning this year to the library is Hawk Manor Falconry and their birds of prey. Come see falcons, hawks and owls live and in person on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Lumberton. Chip Gentry is a master falconer, and he will educate us on what it means to work with these amazing birds of prey. This program will be educational and entertaining for people of all ages.

For people who love libraries for the sake of stories, we will continue to host our wonderful storytimes and Movie Mondays. This summer will be showing “Zathura,” “Small Foot,” “Spiderman Into the Spiderverse,” “Monsters Vs. Aliens,” and, yes, we have popcorn.

Visit us and our website for more information on our closings, programs and library news. Contact us at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or call at 910-738-4859.

