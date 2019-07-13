Barez to compete in Little Miss North Carolina pageant

Eight-month-old Aubryn Rae Barez will go on to compete at the Little Miss North Carolina pageant in August after winning the Cumberland County Mini Majestic title in the 0-6 age category. There were more than 20 contestants in the pageant and five in Barez’s category. She is the daughter of Nathaniel and Ashley Barez, of Shannon. She holds 11 other titles.

