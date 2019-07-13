The public library is the place to be this summer

By: Lauren Piszczor - Contributing columnist
We are having a great summer so far at Robeson County Public Library. If you haven’t been in to the Lumberton location in a while, stop in and see us.

The Grow-a-Reader fundraiser books have been unveiled and the children love all the new books they are able to check out. Thanks again to all our donors for their support of this fundraiser.

The summer reading program will run until Aug. 10. Make sure to stop in and register if you haven’t already. Prizes for completion of the program are available while supplies last. All reading log turn-ins automatically enter the patron for a grand prize drawing based on their age group. This program is free for all ages to participate and you can register at any of our locations.

The Youth Services Department is getting ready for its last special event of the summer. The children’s play, “One Small Step,” will be coming to the Osterneck Auditorium on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. Large groups are asked to call the department at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310, to register. Storytime is still being held at all locations during summer reading.

Check our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org for more information on when storytime will be happening at your local library. The next Movie Monday, “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,” will be playing on July 22 at 3 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium.

The Adult Services Department has a special guest program planned for August. We are honored to have Dr. Zev Harel, a Holocaust survivor, join us for a guest speaker program on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium. As a way to honor the memories of the Holocaust, Dr. Harel, professor emeritus, Cleveland State University, has traveled around the state and country speaking to students, educators and the public about the Holocaust for the past 40 years. Information for this program was provided by the NC Council of the Holocaust. If you’d like to learn more about the program, contact me at 910-738-4859, Ext. 305.

We hope that you make the library a place to visit this summer. Register for a library card, attend a program or just come in and browse the stacks. We have new books on the shelves and the library is even available at home with our digital collection. We look forward to seeing you and are always available to help with your information needs.

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.

