Lumbee group present at UNITY event

July 13, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina delegation gave a cultural presentation at the National UNITY Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. Thousands of youth from across the nation and Canada gathered to attend various workshops at the conference.

ORLANDO — A Lumbee Tribe delegation gave a presentation at the National UNITY Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

UNITY stands for United National Indian Tribal Youth.

Thousands of young people from across the nation and Canada gathered to attend various workshops at the conference. The event also is an opportunity for cultural exchange and networking with different American Indians from around the country.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina group gave a cultural presentation during the morning general assembly. The presenters shared Lumbee culture with more than 2,000 American Indian attendees and one group from Taiwan. The delegation discussed how cultural revitalization is alive and well in the Lumbee Tribe through culture classes to engage Lumbee youth.

The annual conference is held in July in different locations around the country.

