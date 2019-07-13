Rennert crowns Little Miss, Wee Miss

July 13, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
Shown are the title holders of the Little Miss Wee/Little Miss Rennert Pageant that took place on July 4. Shown are, top left to right, Little Wee Rennert Payton Locklear and first runner-up Little Miss Wee Rennert Juliana Kitty Locklear. At bottom from left are Little Miss Rennert Sunday Grace, and first runner-up Little Miss Rennert Bailey Locklear.

RENNERT — The town of Rennert crowned two new princesses recently at its annual Little Miss Wee/Little Miss Pageant.

Payton Alivia Locklear, 3, was crowned the 2019 Little Miss Wee Rennert. Payton is the daughter of Patrick and Cansaundra Locklear. The first runner-up for the Little Wee title was 3-year-old Juliana Locklear, the daughter of Dustin and Myranda Locklear.

Sunday Grace Sullivan took home the title of 2019 Little Miss Rennert. Sullivan, 6, is the daughter of Stephen Gordon Sullivan II and Olivia Sullivan. The first runner-up was Bailey LaBeth Locklear, 9, the daughter of Bay and Mayor Elizabeth D. Locklear.

This pageant has been part of Rennert’s July Fourth celebration for the past 15 years. Alison Bell-McMillian is the event coordinator.

Shown are the title holders of the Little Miss Wee/Little Miss Rennert Pageant that took place on July 4. Shown are, top left to right, Little Wee Rennert Payton Locklear and first runner-up Little Miss Wee Rennert Juliana Kitty Locklear. At bottom from left are Little Miss Rennert Sunday Grace, and first runner-up Little Miss Rennert Bailey Locklear.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_0599.jpegShown are the title holders of the Little Miss Wee/Little Miss Rennert Pageant that took place on July 4. Shown are, top left to right, Little Wee Rennert Payton Locklear and first runner-up Little Miss Wee Rennert Juliana Kitty Locklear. At bottom from left are Little Miss Rennert Sunday Grace, and first runner-up Little Miss Rennert Bailey Locklear.

Staff report