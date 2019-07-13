Fairmont man spends his retirement welding works of art

Bill Prevatte, 77, is using his talent for welding to create life-sized, abstract metal sculptures. He has been welding for more than 50 years. Bill Prevatte, 77, is using his talent for welding to create life-sized, abstract metal sculptures. He has been welding for more than 50 years. Fairmont resident Bill Prevatte, fits a bicycle tire on the metal sculpture he is creating. He plans to attach more tires on it so it will be a motion piece and catch the wind. He hopes to finish the piece and show it at a competition. Fairmont resident Bill Prevatte, fits a bicycle tire on the metal sculpture he is creating. He plans to attach more tires on it so it will be a motion piece and catch the wind. He hopes to finish the piece and show it at a competition. Shown is a metal sculpture by Fairmont welder Bill Prevatte. Prevatte has created several pieces that can be seen at his home, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and at First Baptist Church in Lumberton. Shown is a metal sculpture by Fairmont welder Bill Prevatte. Prevatte has created several pieces that can be seen at his home, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and at First Baptist Church in Lumberton.

FAIRMONT — A retired Fairmont man has taken a more artistic approach toward the trade he learned more than 50 years ago.

Bill Prevatte, 77, has shown metal sculptures at various competitions for the past few years. His sculptures — usually done with scrap medal and recycled parts — can now be seen throughout the county, but have not always been his focal point in life.

Prevatte was born and raised on a Fairmont farm alongside nine brothers and sisters. He later became a welder by trade and claims to have been one of the best welders in the state in his early years.

He began dabbling in the arts, particularly medal sculptures, in the late 1970s after he had the opportunity to see the work of professional metal sculpture David Smith, who died in 1965. Smith was a renowned artist who conjured welded iron and steel shapes from tools, metal plates and other industrial objects. During Prevatte’s earlier years — “most likely my 30s” — he said he visited the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., where he first saw a Smith sculpture in person.

He was confident he had the same ability.

“I said I can make that stuff,” Prevatte said. “I’m a welder.”

When he returned home, he began making small pieces. At the time, he created works and gave them away and didn’t take the pieces seriously as something to compete with or perhaps sell. After he retired from welding as a profession, he was encouraged to take the more competitive route of welding sculptures, or to actually sell his pieces for a profit.

Most of Prevatte’s pieces are abstract.

“It’s whatever you see into it,” Prevatte said about his works. “Its whatever you see into it.”

Some of his less abstract pieces are on public display. He created a sunflower sculpture for the daycare center at First Baptist Church in Lumberton. A piece he called the “Tree of Life” stands inside the University Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The piece stands about 7 feet tall and is made of black iron, aluminized metal and brass.

“They wanted me to build a piece for the university,” he said

He has competed and placed in the top five finalists at the Caldwell County Sculpture Show, which consisted of more than 100 entries.

Where people can see the largest collection of Prevatte’s works is at his home on Bulldog Lane, two miles outside of Fairmont. His front yard is a museum of his works, with pieces as tall as 6 feet scattered on the front of the lawn.

They have been known to stop traffic.

“Sometimes people stop and walk around,” Prevatte said.

Most of Prevatte’s sculptures are made of old medal parts, whether that be old automotive tail pipes, bicycle wheels or any other piece of scrap medal he can find at junkyards, shops and auctions.

“Metal around here is very limited for sculptors,” Prevatte said. “You can’t afford to buy it brand new.”

His yard has become a collection of all the parts he has accumulated over the years. And Prevatte often can be seen buried in the metal mountain working on a new sculpture.

Prevatte said creating a piece can be very tedious.

“You start out with an idea,” Prevatte said. “I can imagine what it’s going to look like before I build it.”

But he doesn’t always follow his mind’s eye.

“I change my mind,” Prevatte said. “You change it as you go along because if it don’t look right, you can’t do it.”

Sometimes he will tinker with one portion of the structure for as long as a month.

“I’d mess with it for a week, and I kept putting it in a different place,” Prevatte said of one sculpture. “It wouldn’t fit. It has to fit. After a month, it fit.

“I don’t go out there and just throw pieces together. It ain’t that easy.”

The piece took about two months to complete.

He is currently working on a sphere-shaped sculpture. He plans to attach bicycle wheels on it so it will be a motion piece and catch the wind. He hopes to finish the piece and show it at a competition.

Fairmont man uses skills learned over 50 years of welding to create sculptures

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

